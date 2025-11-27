Winter ode to comfort: Six ways of khowsuey

Winter calls for steaming bowls, deep flavours and soul-soothing broths—and Burma Burma answers with a limited-edition menu titled Comfort Is Khowsuey (December 1, 2025–January 31, 2026). This seasonal showcase revisits Burma’s most iconic noodle dish through six regional styles, each shaped by Head Chef Ansab Khan’s 12 years of culinary exploration across Burma. What emerges is a menu layered with stories, traditions and the warmth of home-cooked nostalgia.

The beloved Oh No Khowsuey remains the star—a silky coconut milk curry perfumed with lemongrass and tamarind, paired with vegetables and noodles of your choice. For textural richness, the Grandma’s Famous Khowsuey shines with its mellow coconut-peanut curry from Prom (Pyay), topped with tomatoes, fried onions, chilli oil, and crunchy onion fritters. Spice enthusiasts will gravitate toward the Downtown Khowsuey, inspired by Yangon’s bustling heart, enriched with udon noodles, mock meat and crisp wonton sheets.

Those craving something lighter will appreciate the Shwe Taung Khowsuey, rooted in mountain-town cooking—served with a delicate broth and a side of reduced coconut milk so diners can adjust its creaminess. The No Ze Khowsuey brings a playful twist by swapping coconut milk for evaporated milk, creating a mellow, aromatic curry poured over rice noodles and paired with a crisp spring roll. Meanwhile, the Dry Khowsuey offers a punchy, hand-tossed medley of roasted chilli, garlic, tamarind and corn crisps for those who prefer bold flavours without broth.

Each bowl arrives with Burma Burma’s signature array of condiments—fried garlic, peanuts, spring onions, lemon wedges and more—allowing you to customise every bite. These are bowls meant to be slurped earnestly, with the comforting chaos of broth splatters and the pleasure of flavours that linger.

Complementing the winter feast is a new lineup of Zero-Proof Cocktails, crafted with non-alcoholic spirits and Burmese herbs. From the pandan-coconut freshness of the Pandan Royale to the sugarcane-bright Cane Glow, the floral Zero-Proof G&T, the tropical Burma Sour, and the moody Yangon Sunset, each drink is layered, complex and festive.

Whether you’re dining in or ordering comfort to your couch, Burma Burma offers a vivid experience of Burmese flavours and culture. If you’re in Hyderabad, visit their warmly inviting outpost at Burma Burma, Ground Floor, Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, Gate No. 3, Hitech City, Durgam Cheruvu Road, Silpa Gram Craft Village. For at-home cooking, their ready-to-cook Khowsuey Curry Paste lets you stir up Burmese comfort anytime.