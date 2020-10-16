World Food Day: Food is more than just nutrition

There is really nothing in the world that brings people together like food. Food is more than a means of nutrition. Food is an emotion, food is nourishment and food is medicine. Food is the basic necessity due to which we evolved from nomads to city dwellers and in honor of this invaluable commodity we celebrate on 16th October - World Food Day.

Now before you place an order for your favourite's pizza or greasy burger, do not forget this year's theme of providing healthy food to all and I advocate it at all times. I am sharing some foods that will be relished by your lips and are forgiving to the hips.

Ice-cream

My father was quite a stickler when it came to food but his one weakness was the globally beloved Ice-cream. As age caught up with him, so did some lifestyle diseases and he was not ready to give up his favourite treat. I wasn't having any of this.

Agreed, the store bought variety, made from hydrolyzed oil, heaps of sugar and a list of chemical preservatives would do him a lot of harm but a home- churned preparation, lightly sweetened with dates, fruit or jaggery would be an excellent replacement. The frozen fruit pulp ice-creams are a winner too. Try these guilt free indulgences for yourself and satisfy your cravings.

Peanuts

Talking of my father, I remember the peanut vendors sitting by the road right outside our park; a sight I'm sure most of us are familiar with. A handful of these freshly roasted, warm, crunchy treats are one of my favourite snacks.

Salted and boiled varieties are delectable too. The often misunderstood humble peanut is a store of B vitamins and magnesium giving you energy and clear digestion. The vitamin A and E present in these give you flawless skin and boosts your immunity.

Pickles

An Indian thali is incomplete without the delicious and mouth-watering aachars or pickles. This ancient tradition of pickling fruits and vegetables helps retain their nutrients and the fermentation aids digestion by providing gut friendly microbes.

Pickled in limited oil or brine with a generous dose of healing spices; mango, lemon, chilli, cauliflower, turnip, amla, garlic, turmeric, ginger etc. are all elevated in flavor. This condiment is a staple in my meals and make sure you include them too. Even Asian meals have a customary accompaniment of kimchi and fermented cucumber.

Swap out those unhealthy snacks for the nutritious yet scrumptious treats. Let's all take a step forward towards a healthy and sustainable diet this World food day. Here's to celebrating food and a healthier you.