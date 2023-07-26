World Tofu Day 2023: Try these mouthwatering tofu recipes to delight your taste buds

World Tofu Day, observed every year on July 26, is a celebration of tofu, a plant-based meat substitute made from soybeans. As more people adopt a plant-based diet, Tofu has become increasingly popular. Tofu has long been a valued mainstay in the kitchens of many culinary cultures, bursting with flavour and packed with essential nutrients. It is particularly appreciated and valued by vegans and vegetarians, as it allows them to eliminate meat while still providing essential protein. Even if you are not a vegetarian, today is a great day to try tofu. Let's take a look at some delicious and healthy tofu recipes to add to your repertoire.



Here are four mouthwatering tofu recipes to delight your taste buds:

1. Crispy Tofu Stir-Fry:

Ingredients:

• 1 block of firm tofu, drained and pressed

• 2 tablespoons cornstarch

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1 cup broccoli florets

• 1 bell pepper, sliced

• 1 carrot, thinly sliced

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

• 1 tablespoon sesame oil

• 1 tablespoon rice vinegar

• 1 tablespoon honey or agave nectar (for a vegan option)

• Sesame seeds and green onions for garnish

Instructions: a. Cut the tofu into bite-sized cubes and toss them in cornstarch until evenly coated. b. In a large skillet or wok, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add the tofu and cook until crispy and golden brown. Remove the tofu from the skillet and set it aside. c. In the same skillet, add a little more oil if needed, then sauté the garlic, broccoli, bell pepper, and carrot until they are tender-crisp. d. In a small bowl, mix the soy sauce, hoisin sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar, and honey/agave nectar. e. Return the tofu to the skillet and pour the sauce over the tofu and vegetables. Toss everything together until coated with the sauce. f. Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped green onions before serving. Serve over rice or noodles.

2. Tofu Avocado Salad:

Ingredients:

• 1 block of firm tofu, cubed

• 1 ripe avocado, diced

• 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

• 1 cucumber, diced

• 1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

• 2 tablespoons lime juice

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions: a. In a large bowl, gently toss together the tofu, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and cilantro. b. In a separate small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper to make the dressing. c. Pour the dressing over the tofu and vegetable mixture, and gently toss to combine. d. Let the salad sit in the refrigerator for about 15 minutes to allow the flavors to meld before serving.

3. Tofu Coconut Curry:

Ingredients:

• 1 block of extra-firm tofu, cubed

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

• 1 onion, finely chopped

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 tablespoon grated ginger

• 2 tablespoons red curry paste

• 1 can (14 oz) coconut milk

• 1 cup vegetable broth

• 2 cups mixed vegetables (bell peppers, zucchini, snow peas, etc.)

• 1 tablespoon soy sauce

• 1 tablespoon brown sugar

• Fresh basil leaves for garnish

• Cooked rice for serving

Instructions: a. In a large pot or deep skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, and ginger, and sauté until the onion becomes translucent. b. Stir in the red curry paste and cook for another minute to release its flavours. c. Add the cubed tofu, coconut milk, and vegetable broth to the pot. Bring the mixture to a simmer and let it cook for 10-15 minutes. d. Add the mixed vegetables, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Continue simmering for an additional 5-7 minutes until the vegetables are tender and the sauce thickens slightly. e. Serve the tofu coconut curry over cooked rice and garnish with fresh basil leaves.

4. Baked Tofu Fries:

Ingredients:

• 1 block of extra-firm tofu

• 2 tablespoons cornstarch

• 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast (optional, for added flavour)

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

Instructions: a. Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly grease it. b. Drain and press the tofu to remove excess water, then cut it into thin fry-like strips. c. In a bowl, mix together the cornstarch, nutritional yeast, garlic powder, smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper. d. Toss the tofu strips in the cornstarch mixture until evenly coated. e. Drizzle the olive oil over the coated tofu strips and toss again to distribute the oil. f. Spread the tofu strips in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. g. Bake for 20-25 minutes, flipping the tofu fries halfway through, until they are crispy and golden brown. h. Serve the baked tofu fries with your favourite dipping sauce.

Enjoy these delightful tofu recipes on World Tofu Day or any day of the year! They are sure to satisfy your taste buds and showcase the deliciousness of tofu in various preparations.