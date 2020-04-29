Yummy Baked Paneer Tikka For All Your Awesome Evening Snacks

The awesome evening weather will make all your tummies to crave for something tasty and yummy. But going with healthy snacks is also better to stay well in this lockdown period.

Then what to do???

Shall we go with sprouted snacks? But it needs a day for rising the roots…

Then what can be made instantly???

Well, we Hans India have an amazing idea… We are here with the baked method of 'Paneer Tikka'! This way one can make their tummies satisfied and also stay healthy!!!

Look into the write-up and jot down the process!

Ingredients Needed

• 20 paneer (cottage cheese) cubes

• 1/2 cup thick curds

• 1 tsp ginger paste

• 1 tsp garlic paste

• 2 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

• 1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves

• 1/2 tsp garam masala

• 1 tsp chaat masala

• 2 tbsp besan

• 1 tbsp mustard oil

• salt to taste

Process

• The process is very simple…One can prepare the baked 'Paneer Tikka' within minutes and serve them hot.

• First, you need to take a large bowl and add curd, ginger-garlic paste, chilli powder, garam masala, fenugreek leaves, chaat masala, coriander, besan and salt. Pour enough oil and mix well.

• Next, you need to marinate the paneer cubes with the prepared besan concoction and set them aside for about 15 minutes.

• Now arrange the paneer cubes on the baking tray and bake the cubes @200 centigrade for about 15 minutes in a pre-heated oven.

• That's it! Carefully spoon out the 'Paneer Tikka' pieces and serve them hot…

Hot and yummy Paneer Tikka pieces are ready to satisfy your evening snack cravings…