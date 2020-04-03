Yummy Pancakes Made By Milky Beauty Tamannah

This lockdown period has given many celebrities the much-needed break from their busy work schedules. Many of them are giving a chance to their hobbies and working on them.

The same thing is done by Tamannah as well… She is seen happily preparing the yummy pancakes. She shared the video of making them on her Instagram page…

In this post, you can see Tamannah preparing pancakes…. Here is ingredients list… Have a look!



• Honey–2 tbsp

• Banana - 2

• Dried cranberries – A few pieces

• Dried Blueberries – A few pieces

• Mixed nuts (Walnuts, Almonds and pistachios)

• Egg batter (Added salt and pepper)

• A pinch of Cinnamon powder

• Readymade Pancake powder - 1 cup

Process

Take a large bowl and add all the above-listed ingredients and mix well. See to that you get a nice thick dosa batter. Heat the pan with a little bit of oil and then pour a spoon full of batter and spread it evenly. Let it get cooked on both sides.

That's it! You are done… Yummy pancakes are done…

Thanks, Tamannah for doling out amazing Pancakes recipe…

Stay safe and safe at home!!!