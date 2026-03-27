FROM RED CARPETS TO TUNNEL FITS - HOW THE INDIAN MAN'S EVERYDAY STYLE INSPIRATION IS TURNING FROM SCREENS TO STADIUMS

In India, men wearing jewellery isn’t a new trend—it’s a cultural constant. Across courts and communities, adornment has long carried meaning: rings, talismans, signets, chains and bracelets that moved between ritual and life. What’s changing now isn’t whether men wear jewellery, but how they want it to feel - less ceremonial, more personal; less ostentatious, more intentional.

In India, and even the world over, sportsmen have helped accelerate this shift. Today’s athletes are admired for more than their performance in the stadium. They model discipline, restraint, confidence and composure - qualities that are shaping modern masculinity. Off the field, their style is often understated, with accessories taking the spotlight.

Both in the stadium and away from them, jewellery is no longer read only as ornamental, but as a signal of identity, and worn with purpose. As athletes become markers of aspiration, jewellery looks less like an added flourish and more like an extension of self.

In this backdrop, platinum has emerged as a contemporary metal of choice. Born of the stars, platinum is found only in select locations across the globe and is a symbol of what is truly rare and precious. Symbolically, it carries a language distinct from yellow gold—naturally white, elegant and modern—aligning with a masculinity that values clarity and control. Less ‘look at me’, more ‘this is me’… platinum speaks a language of modernity and permanence. More than a trend, it’s jewellery as meaning and identity…worn as a style signature, rather than to make a statement.

Here are some of our favourite men’s platinum jewellery pieces, which are part of the Men of Platinum ‘MS Dhoni Signature Edition’ collection. Each piece of men’s jewellery in this special collection, bears the legend MS Dhoni’s signature – a precious piece of India’s sporting legacy, etched in platinum. Crafted in 95% platinum this collection from Men of Platinum is cast with clean, bold lines with minimalism at its core.

THE PLATINUM CUBE FUSION BRACELET

The alternating brushed matte platinum and glossy rose gold cube links achieve the perfect balance of versatility and durability. Crafted in platinum -a metal that endures through years of wear, making it truly rare –this bracelet, featuring MS Dhoni’s iconic signature on black, is designed for those who strike a balance between staying adaptable and yet true to their values no matter what.

THE PLATINUM BOLD LINKS BRACELET

Bold, interlocking platinum links form a robust bracelet that reflects the power of unyielding resilience. Crafted from 95% pure platinum, it’s a metal that remains unfading over time, making it incredibly rare. The bracelet features a solid clasp that carries MS Dhoni's signature, embodying his indomitable strength and unwavering resolve. Designed for men who cherish these values, this piece inspires them to always find strength within.

THE PLATINUM HARMONY CHAIN

Intricate platinum links intertwine to form a seamless, fluid chain, mirroring the harmonious blend of inner strength and outward composure. Crafted from platinum, a metal maintains its natural pristine white over time, never fading or tarnishing. A metal that’s simply rare. With a solid clasp, featuring the legend MS Dhoni's signature, it is made for those who weave together their resilience and calm in the face of life's odds.