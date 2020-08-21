Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Wishes and images to share with your loved ones

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 22, this year. It is also called Vinayaka Chaturthi. The celebration marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in the month of Bhadra, as per the Hindu calendar. Lord Ganesha is believed to be a symbol of wisdom, luck, and good fortune.

Lord Ganesha is called as the god of wisdom and success. Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated for ten days and it involves, cleaning the house, bringing an idol of Lord Ganesha home and preparing modaks. On the tenth day, the Ganesh idol is immersed into the water, and this ritual is known as Ganesh Visarjan.

Wishes and images for Ganesh Chaturthi 2020:

 I wish you a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May the grace of Lord Ganesh keep enlightening your lives always.

 I wish Lord Ganesha bless you with a prosperous and long life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

 Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

 May Lord Ganesha keep enlightening your lives and bless you always. I wish you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi!

 May Lord Ganesh remove all obstacles and showers you with blessings.." Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

 Lord Ganesh is our mentor and protector. May the Lord fill our life with happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

 May Lord Ganesh destroy your sorrows; boost your happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

 May you lead on the path of righteousness as shown by Lord Ganesh. Wish you and your family a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

 May Lord Ganesha destroy all your sorrows, and worries, and fill your life with love and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

 "Warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi… May the festive colou8rs of Ganesh Chaturthi brighten every day of your life."