Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ten Bhog Dishes To Offer Lord Ganesha Each Day

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most vibrant and eagerly awaited Hindu festivals, will be celebrated from August 27, 2025. Dedicated to Lord Ganesha—the beloved remover of obstacles and symbol of wisdom—the ten-day festival unites households and communities in joy, devotion, and festivity.

The celebration begins with the installation of Ganpati’s clay idols in homes and public pandals. Devotees worship him with chants, bhajans, and daily offerings known as bhog. Food plays a sacred role in Indian spirituality, and each day of Ganeshotsav can be marked with a unique dish to express devotion and gratitude.

Here’s a look at ten special bhog ideas for each day of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

Day 1: Modak – Bappa’s Beloved Sweet

The festival cannot start without Modaks. These sweet dumplings, filled with coconut and jaggery, are considered Lord Ganesha’s all-time favourite. Their soft texture and delightful taste symbolize the beginning of the festivities with sweetness and abundance.

Day 2: Shrikhand – A Creamy Indulgence

Shrikhand, made from thickened yoghurt blended with sugar, saffron, and cardamom, offers a cooling contrast to festive feasts. The dish reflects purity and devotion while pleasing Ganpati with its smooth and rich flavour.

Day 3: Motichoor Laddu – Symbol of Joy

Golden-hued Motichoor Laddus, crafted from tiny gram flour pearls soaked in sugar syrup, are another offering loved by Ganesha. Their round shape is believed to signify wholeness and prosperity, making them a popular choice.

Day 4: Payasam – A Sacred Pudding

Payasam, a traditional South Indian delicacy, is a sweet milk pudding cooked with rice and flavoured with cardamom, jaggery, or sugar. Garnished with dry fruits, it represents nourishment, prosperity, and devotion.

Day 5: Banana Sheera – Temple-style Offering

Banana Sheera, prepared with semolina, ripe bananas, nuts, and milk, is a prasad often distributed in temples. Its wholesome taste and sacred connection make it a perfect offering on the fifth day.

Day 6: Medu Vada – Savoury Balance

Crispy outside and fluffy inside, Medu Vadas bring a savoury touch to the bhog platter. Made from urad dal batter with curry leaves and spices, these South Indian fritters represent balance in offerings.

Day 7: Coconut Rice – Pure and Fragrant

Fragrant Coconut Rice, cooked in coconut milk and tempered with spices, holds a special place in South Indian rituals. Its simplicity, purity, and aroma make it an auspicious choice to honour the deity.

Day 8: Satori – Maharashtrian Festive Bread

Satori is a rich Maharashtrian sweet flatbread stuffed with khoya, semolina, and poppy seeds. Prepared during grand occasions, it reflects celebration and devotion in every bite.

Day 9: Puran Poli – A Classic of Abundance

Puran Poli, another festive flatbread, is filled with chana dal and jaggery. Widely prepared in Maharashtra and Gujarat, it symbolizes generosity and the sweetness of life when offered to Ganpati.

Day 10: Rava Pongal – A Wholesome Farewell

Rava Pongal, made with semolina, moong dal, ghee, and cashews, is a mildly spiced dish. Served as the final offering, it represents warmth, fulfillment, and gratitude as the festival concludes.

Ganesh Chaturthi is more than rituals—it is about expressing devotion through love, music, togetherness, and food. By offering these ten dishes across the festival days, devotees not only honour Lord Ganesha but also celebrate India’s culinary heritage. Each recipe carries tradition, symbolism, and above all, the sweetness of shared faith.