Gayatri Jayanti 2024: Date, History, Shubh Muhurat, and Significance

Goddess Gayatri is revered as the mother of Indian culture and is also known as Vedmata, the origin of the Vedas. Celebrated annually, Gayatri Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Gayatri, who embodies the divine essence of Saraswati, Parvati, and Lakshmi.

Gayatri Jayanti 2024 Date

In 2024, Gayatri Jayanti will be observed on June 17. This celebration occurs on Ekadashi, during the Shukla Paksha of the Jyestha month.

Gayatri Jayanti 2024 Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious timings for Gayatri Jayanti, according to Drik Panchang, are as follows: Ekadashi Tithi begins at 4:43 AM on June 17 and concludes at 6:24 AM on June 18.

Gayatri Jayanti History

According to the Gayatri Samhita, Goddess Gayatri is an incarnation of Saraswati, Parvati, and Lakshmi. The Atharvaveda highlights that Gayatri bestows seven blessings upon devotees, including longevity, prosperity, and wisdom. The celebration of Gayatri Jayanti involves seeking these divine blessings for a fulfilling life.

Gayatri Jayanti Significance

Goddess Gayatri is believed to pervade all forms of life on earth. Worshipping her on Gayatri Jayanti is said to bring wisdom, knowledge, and prosperity, akin to studying the Vedas. The goddess is seen as the foundation of all powers, and devotees who honor her on this day are granted unity, prosperity, and longevity.

By observing Gayatri Jayanti, devotees aim to invoke the goddess's blessings for a harmonious, prosperous, and enlightened life.