Goodbye Guilt, Hello Health: The Rise of Festive Clean Snacking

The joy of Diwali is just knocking around the corner. As we prepare for fun, everyone is looking forward to munching on soulful treats. India, being the land of a culture that believes in hospitality and togetherness, makes food greatly important. Undeniably, food is every Indian’s love language, uniting families and adding to the happiness of togetherness. To double the flavour of celebration minus the guilt of binging oily snacks, Indian brands are offering heartwarming delights that are good for the heart too.

Here are the top 6 Indian brands that are offering a wide variety of gifting and snacking options, perfect for Diwali celebration:

NutroYumm

Diwali isn't just about brightening the home with diyas but creating memories. It's about togetherness and love that lightens the hearts. To these moments, brands like Nutro Yumm add a delightful flavour with a twist of health.

Their gluten-free, gut-friendly snacks packed with flavours of joy make Diwali brighter. For once, none would care to track calories. Nutritious, with ingredients like corn, beetroot, quinoa, and so on, making 90% of the core ingredient, Nutro Yumm products like Ragi chips and beetroot chips have no chemical colouring and toxic preservatives and are perfect to be shared and gifted. They are great to be relished as new memories are created with loved ones under one roof.

Snackpure

Another brand contributing to the wave of conscious snacking this festive season is Snackpure. Their nutritious delights make a great healthy alternative against store bought treats, SnackPure has ensured to combine the power of millets with Indian flavours for health conscious consumers. The brand claims that the snacks are made with clean ingredients and without additives and preservatives. So, not just delicious and hearty, the products are weight-friendly for everyone and anyone who is looking for indulgence during Diwali without breaking their diet commitments and streak of healthy lifestyle.

Swee10

Derived from natural stevia leaves, Swee10 offers the sweetness of sugar without the calories or impact on blood sugar levels, making it perfect for health-conscious individuals. From zero-calorie sweeteners in jars, pouches, and sachets to stevia-sweetened chocolates in roasted coffee, almond, and dark chocolate varieties, the brand provides an assortment of mindful indulgences for the festivities. Their exquisite range of Diwali hampers feature sweets made with natural sweeteners, artisanal snacks and roasted delights, all conveying a message of care and thoughtfulness.

Farmley

Made with a variety of nutrient rich ingredients and that are sourced directly from the farms, Farmley Wellness’ products bring an amazing opportunity for guilt free snacking for the festive days. They have several options in the product line such as exotic seeds, dry fruits, nuts and munchies seasoned with flavourful spices which are great for gifting as well as serving. Their quality, taste and nutrition meets all standards, facilitating an exquisite balance between joy and health during Diwali celebrations through vitalizing munching options.

Evolve Snacks

Another heavenly combination of taste and nutrition is Evolve snacks, a brand with commitment to natural ingredients. They have a strict policy against artificial flavours and preservatives. For those who want to follow a healthy lifestyle during the celebration of Diwali without compromising on the pleasure of flavourful delicacies, Evolve snacks is a wonderful option.

Healthy desserts, Indian munchies, Jain snacks and Energy Drinks, Evolve Snacks are healthy for the heart, light on stomach and warming for the soul. Undoubtedly, they will make the Diwali celebration memorable and merry as conversations flow freely.

New Tree

In these times where people think tasty isn’t healthy, New Tree is setting new standards for snacks to be less oily and more healthy without any bargain on taste. With a range of exquisite and creative options like Mexican cheese almonds, candies and mouth freshners, New Tree offers Indians joy packed delights. They also have roasted makhanas and millet chips seasoned with unique flavours. Their gifting options make quite a great choice for thoughtful gifting for the festival of lights.

Good for the gut and heavenly for the tongue, Indian brands like NutroYumm, Swee10, SnackPure, Farmley, Evolve Snacks, and New Tree are perfect for festive celebrations and gifting at offices and homes for Diwali. In times when store bought snacks are plaguing festivals, these brands are creating flavourful treats with a desi touch, waiting to be devoured by children and adults. They have vowed to bring joy to the magic of Diwali in every bite, for Indians to share love of togetherness, without compromising on health.