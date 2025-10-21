Govardhan Puja 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals and the Spiritual Significance of Lord Krishna’s Divine Act

Govardhan Puja 2025, also known as Annakut Puja, will be observed on October 22, the day after Diwali. This auspicious festival celebrates Lord Krishna’s divine act of lifting the Govardhan Hill to shield the people of Vrindavan from the wrath of Lord Indra. Symbolizing gratitude, humility, and the harmony between humans and nature, Govardhan Puja is widely celebrated across North and Western India with great devotion. Devotees prepare a variety of food offerings, worship cows, and perform rituals to honour the Govardhan Mountain, which represents prosperity, protection, and Lord Krishna’s eternal promise to safeguard his devotees.

Govardhan Puja 2025: Date and Muhurat

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, will be celebrated with great enthusiasm on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The festival, deeply rooted in devotion to Lord Krishna, commemorates the day He lifted the Govardhan Hill to shield the people of Vrindavan from torrential rains sent by Lord Indra.

According to the Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi of the Hindu month Kartik Shukla Paksha begins at 5:54 p.m. on October 21 and concludes at 8:16 p.m. on October 22. Devotees can perform the Govardhan Puja during two most auspicious time slots — in the morning from 6:26 a.m. to 8:42 a.m., and in the evening from 3:29 p.m. to 5:44 p.m.

Falling on the fourth day of Diwali, Govardhan Puja follows Lakshmi Puja and precedes Bhai Dooj, forming an integral part of the five-day Diwali celebrations.

Govardhan Puja 2025: Rituals and Traditions

The day begins with devotees taking a ritual oil bath, symbolising purification of the body and mind. Worshippers then turn their devotion to cows, revered as sacred in Hinduism, by applying turmeric, natural colours, and oil, and feeding them the first portion of freshly cooked food.

A unique ritual involves creating a cow dung mound shaped like a reclining human figure, representing Govardhan Hill. Devotees decorate the mound and perform the Govardhan Puja, offering water, flowers, betel leaves, incense, and Apamarga plants. The symbolic mountain is often crafted from food items such as rice, milk-based sweets, grains, and pulses, representing abundance and gratitude.

As part of the ceremony, devotees circumambulate the Govardhan mound while chanting praises of Lord Krishna. During the parikrama, one person carries a pot of water, while another holds barley grains, both of which are poured in offering during the ritual walk.

The rituals also include Abhishekam (ceremonial bathing) of the deity with Ganga water, milk, honey, yogurt, and sweets. A small earthen lamp or bowl is placed at the navel of the idol, symbolizing divine illumination. As evening sets in, devotees also offer prayers to King Bali, honouring the day known as Bali Pratipada.

Spiritual Significance of Govardhan Puja

The celebration of Govardhan Puja holds a profound spiritual message. Lord Krishna’s act of lifting the Govardhan Hill with His little finger serves as a reminder of faith, humility, and environmental harmony. It emphasizes humanity’s duty to protect nature, represented by the sacred mountain.

As scriptures describe, Lord Krishna is the embodiment of Prakriti (nature) and Govardhan Hill symbolizes sustenance and shelter. The festival thus serves as a call to preserve natural balance and resilience in the face of adversity, while reinforcing the eternal bond between divinity and creation.

Through rituals, songs, and collective devotion, Govardhan Puja 2025 will once again unite communities in celebrating gratitude, protection, and the divine compassion of Lord Krishna.