Grand Finale of Best Chef Hyd Live Cooking Competition Season 2 Ends with a Bang!!!

The Winner of the Best Chef Hyd - Live Cooking Competition for Season 2 is Ms. Shruthi Tripathi(Jayabheri The Summit) followed by our 1st Runner Up Ms. Mousmi(Necklace Pride), 2nd Runner Up Mr. Lalit Aditya (Janapriya Metropolis) & Winner of Ratnadeep Chef Award is Sandeep(7 Hills) for Unique Innovation in cooking & Winner of Swastik Masaledar Award is Ms. Sunitha (Vadepally Enclave).

With a power packed Meet and Greet with the Chef Krishna Tejasvi which happened on Aug 2023 at Ratnadeep Select Store- Kokapet, the 30 Finalist have gained amazing Tips & Tricks on how to Prepare, Present and Give Unique name to their Dishes.

The Grand Finale of Best Chef Hyderabad Live Cooking Competition took place at Hill Ridge Springs Apartment, Gachibowli in Hyderabad.

The Audition happened in High Rise Gated Community where the Residents did Live Cooking and impressed the Judges. 1 Finalist were selected from Each society totalling 30 Finalists for the Grand Finale.

There was a great response for the competition wherein more than 500+ Residents Participated in the initial rounds. During the Audition Round Kids, Teenagers, Adult & Senior Citizens displayed their culinary skills. There was an air of enthusiasm, and the participants displayed their extra ordinary skills of cooking.

Title sponsor, Ratnadeep Retail Pvt Ltd, hosted workshops, Meet and Greet Sessions during the period to encourage new talent. Speaking about the experience, Mr Yash Agarwal, Director - Marketing of Ratnadeep said, "Ratnadeep is delighted to be a part of such a special event. We are glad to be able to provide a platform that allows our home chefs to showcase their inner talent in cooking and enjoy bonding with their friends and Neighbours in the process. I wish them all success and joy in their future endeavors."

Associate Sponsor “Swastik Spices with its legacy as the leading and favorite spice brand of Hyderabad and of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh is happy to rekindle the taste buds of all the participants of this contest for ‘Best Chef Hyderabad Season 2’. We are excited to create new culinary enthusiasts in all the gated communities of Hyderabad and continue the culinary traditions and culture into each and every home. We wish all the Finalist a masaledar success” Stated by Mr Rajan Mathews - Marketing Head at Swastik Spices

I have been watching the participants very closely &i am really Excited to taste the awesome food made by the home chefs at the Grand Finale.

It was a tough competition indeed !

Stated Jury Judge Chef Krishna Tejasvi

"I have been through this Journey and I know how competitive it gets in the Grand Finale. I wish all the best to all 30 Finalists - Best Chef Hyderabad Season 1 Winner - Ms Preeti Jain

Praveen K Agarwal from the Founder of Sipl Events said, "We are glad and proud ourselves to create this IP and are really amazed with the Kind of Response we have received so far in Season 2. Our Mission is to Promote & Nurture Home Chefs in things what they do the Best & that is “Cooking” while Our Vision is to take Best Chef Live Cooking Competition on a National Level, where Home Chef from different states will showcase their best cooking talent & compete each other.

The Event is Title Sponsored by Ratnadeep Retail & Associate Sponsored by Swastik Spices is Powered by: PropXperia&AutoXperia& is Driven by: Gem Suzuki. Co-Sponsored by: Studentmug Academy.