Live
- South Korea: Acting President resigns, indicates bid for June 3 presidential election
- Rain, hailstorm provide much-needed relief to people in Bihar
- Labour Day: Welfare of workers top priority of Sikkim govt, says CM Tamang
- Easy Wordle Hints for Kids – May 1, 2025 Puzzle (#1412)
- Delhi High Court Issues Notice to BCCI Over Use of 'Champak' Name in IPL
- PM Modi inaugurates WAVES 2025, hails it as global platform for creativity and connectivity
- Karnataka: Man Dies After Drinking 5 Bottles of Liquor for ₹10,000 Bet
- Is Apple Testing a Desktop Experience for iPhones?
- Study finds long Covid biomarkers in blood linked to respiratory problems
- On 13th death anniversary, a ‘living’ memorial comes up for TP Chandrasekharan in Kerala
Gujarat Day 2025: Celebrating the Spirit, Culture, and Growth of the Jewel of the West
Gujarat Day commemorates the state’s formation, honouring its cultural legacy, rich history, economic growth, and commitment to future progress.
On May 1, Gujarat celebrates its Foundation Day, a significant event marking the creation of the state following the division of the Bombay State in 1960. Known as the "Jewel of the West," Gujarat commemorates this day not just as a historical milestone but as a testament to its enduring spirit of unity, development, and cultural pride.
Formation of Gujarat: A Linguistic Movement
Gujarat officially became a state on May 1, 1960, following the linguistic reorganisation of the Bombay State. The division created two new states: Gujarat for Gujarati-speaking people and Maharashtra for Marathi speakers. This transformation was formalised through the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960. Since then, Gujarat Foundation Day has been celebrated with enthusiasm across the state, highlighting the people’s aspirations and achievements.
A Land of Cultural Riches and Historical Legacy
Gujarat boasts a remarkable heritage—from the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation to the grandeur of the Solanki and Mughal dynasties. The state's architecture, trade routes, and historic towns bear witness to its role as a confluence of diverse traditions and influences. Celebrations on Gujarat Day reflect the pride in this deep-rooted legacy through cultural performances, exhibitions, and community gatherings.
The Birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi
One of the most revered aspects of Gujarat’s identity is being the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, a global symbol of peace and non-violence. His home, the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, continues to attract visitors worldwide, serving as a powerful reminder of his message of truth, tolerance, and social justice.
Economic Powerhouse with Global Aspirations
Beyond its cultural strength, Gujarat has established itself as a key player in India’s economic landscape. With its strategic coastal location, robust industrial base, and thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, the state continues to drive innovation and investment. Its ports, business hubs, and infrastructure projects are vital to India's economic momentum.
Celebrations Across the State
On Gujarat Day, grand events are held across cities and villages alike, showcasing traditional dances, music, and local crafts. It is a day to recognise the hard work and resilience of its people, who have helped shape Gujarat into a vibrant, forward-looking state.