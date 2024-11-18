Gurugram Festival to celebrate India’s artistic spirit and legacy this November

Extravaganza set to take place on November 23 & November 24 at Epicentre, Apparel House

Event will feature acclaimed artists such as sarod maestro Pandit Partho Sarothy, Pandit Uday Bhawalkar, sitar virtuoso Samanwaya Sarkar, among others

Festival aims to provide a platform for cultural exchange and encourage dialogue among artists and audiences

The thriving metropolis of Gurugram is all set to come alive with rhythm, colour and creativity as it hosts the inaugural Gurugram Festival, an arts and cultural extravaganza bringing together the best creative performers from the fields of music, dance, visual arts and culture. Scheduled to take place on November 23 and 24 this year at the Epicentre, Apperal House, it seeks to provide a platform for cultural exchange and encourage dialogue among artists and audiences.

Acclaimed artists such as Sarod maestro Pandit Partho Sarothy, trained under Ustad Dhyanesh Khan and the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, Pandit Uday Bhawalkar, among the foremost Dhrupad vocalists, sitar virtuoso Samanwaya Sarkar, vocalist Debapriya Adhikari and Kathak exponent Guru Sandip Mallick will headline this captivating soirée with their accomplished and mesmerising performances.

Vikram Dutta, Founder, Gurugram Festival, said, “The Gurugram Festival is more than an event. It is a vibrant celebration of India’s artistic spirit and legacy. Offering an eclectic lineup of artistic and classical music performances, the two-day event will provide people an opportunity to soak in an atmosphere which is bound to leave them mesmerised.”

Pandit Uday Bhawalkar, said: “I am delighted that I will be performing for the first time in Gurugram in an event like this. This is a great initiative to promote arts, music and culture. I am looking forward to performing later this month.”

The festival also aims to provide a platform for cultural exchange, encouraging dialogue among artists and audiences alike. In addition to music, the festival creates a space for literature sessions, workshops for children, poets, painters, and photographers.

Set amidst the backdrop of the millennial city, which is home to glitzy malls, Fortune 500 companies and a vibrant hustle culture that has been adopted by its young and thriving population, the Gurugram Festival is a beacon of our rich cultural heritage and roots. The event will unite artists, connoisseurs, and influencers in a vibrant gathering of creativity and tradition.