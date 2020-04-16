Happy Birthday Lara Dutta: A Few Glamorous Attires Of This Bollywood Lass

First of we wish the glam doll of Bollywood Lara Dutta 'Happy Birthday'… Being former Miss Universe, this glam doll showed off her ace acting skills in a few Hindi movies. Coming to fashion tales, she is a pro in carrying any attire with much ease and panache.

Today being this beauty queen's birthday, we Hans India are here with a few glam tales of this B-Town lass… Have a look!

Lara looked wow some incomplete blue attire… She wore a frilly blue gown and made us go awe with her style! She added blue diamond earrings and a finger rings to escalate her charm. Those beach waves and pink pouts along with shimmery smoky eyes stole the hearts…





This one is so simple yet stylish!!! Lara is seen posing in a six-yard wonder piece. The white and blue printed saree gave her a charming look. The on-point touch-up and bracelet gave enough hype to her complete attire.



Lara in red gown… Wow!!! We definitely fall short of words looking at her gorgeous look. Lara wore an off-shoulder knee-length red gown and made us go stunned. The diamond necklace and matching earrings complimented her look. She went with statement red lipstick and shimmery eye makeup and turned heads.

Another masterpiece from Lara Dutta… She looked amazingly cool in a floor-length gown! The knee-length and full-sleeved gown with the tiger skin print looked awesome on her!!! The knee-length slit and cloth tied-up choker added the extra oomph factor to her western attire.

The last one is a simple yet awesome look from Lara… This beautiful lass wore a frilly pink printed saree and teamed up with a designer blouse. One can mimic her when they are on to get-togethers and movies as well!!!



We once again wish this Mahesh Bhupati's heartthrob 'Happy Birthday'… We also hope she continues to steal the hearts with her ultimate fashion tales and glam stories!!!