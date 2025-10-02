Happy Dussehra 2025: Best Wishes, Messages, and Greetings to Share on Vijayadashami Celebrating the Spirit of Victory

Dussehra 2025, also known as Vijayadashami, will be celebrated on October 2, marking the conclusion of Navratri and Durga Puja festivities. The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil, recalling Maa Durga’s victory over Mahishasura and Lord Rama’s conquest of Ravana. This day inspires millions to embrace courage, truth, and righteousness.

Heartfelt Wishes for Family

1. May the spirit of good always guide your way. Happy Dussehra!

2. Celebrate light, positivity, and success this Vijayadashami.

3. May Lord Ram bless your life with wisdom and peace.

4. Just as Ravana fell, may all your troubles vanish today.

5. Dussehra reminds us that truth always prevails over evil.

Messages to Share with Friends

11. May this Vijayadashami bring happiness and success into your life.

12. Let us burn away negativity and welcome fresh beginnings.

13. Stay strong, truthful, and patient — the essence of Dussehra.

14. May your inner goodness always shine brighter than darkness.

15. Lord Ram’s blessings bring prosperity and peace to you.

Greetings for Loved Ones

21. Dussehra is the reminder that light conquers darkness.

22. May your path be filled with success and courage.

23. Conquer fear and rise higher this Vijayadashami.

24. May righteousness guide your every step.

25. Wishing you the end of worries and fresh beginnings.

Festive Status to Share Online

30. Celebrate the eternal victory of good over evil.

31. May your Dussehra be colourful and joyous.

32. This Vijayadashami, let your strength shine brighter.

33. Wishing you health, happiness, and prosperity always.

34. Every ending is just a new beginning—Happy Dussehra!

Inspiring Thoughts for the Season

40. A festival of victory, courage, and hope—Happy Dussehra!

41. Celebrate this day with devotion, gratitude, and joy.

42. Burn hatred, spread love, and embrace kindness.

43. Just as Lord Ram inspires, may you inspire others.

44. Let truth always be your guiding light.

Short and Sweet Messages

50. Happy Dussehra! Celebrate with joy and light.

51. May this day inspire you to face life’s battles bravely.

52. Honour the power of truth and virtue today.

53. Wishing you a life free of obstacles and full of blessings.

54. Happy Vijayadashami to you and your loved ones!

Cheerful and Positive Greetings

60. Celebrate the eternal triumph of good this Dussehra.

61. Strengthen bonds with family and friends this festive day.

62. May your home be filled with joy and peace.

63. Let the brightness of Dussehra light up your life.

64. Burn away your fears and shine with confidence.

Special Wishes for Friends

70. Celebrate life’s victories, big or small—Happy Dussehra!

71. Let courage, kindness, and truth be your weapons.

72. May you be blessed with prosperity and strength.

73. Celebrate with gratitude and positivity today.

74. Wishing you endless happiness and festive cheer.

Beautiful Messages to Share

80. Let love and light triumph over darkness.

81. Celebrate Dussehra with humanity and kindness.

82. May this festival inspire humility and faith.

83. Happy Dussehra! Wishing you fortune and joy.

84. Remember: virtue always conquers vice.

Forwardable Status and Quotes

90. May Dussehra remind you of life’s true values.

91. Let truth and courage guide your way.

92. Wishing you harmony and joy this season.

93. Celebrate with gratitude and devotion.

94. May the blessings of Dussehra stay forever.

95. Honour the power of goodness today.

96. Wishing you love, prosperity, and festive unity.

97. May your path always remain righteous.

98. Embrace happiness and spread positivity.

99. Strengthen your spirit with courage and hope.

100. Celebrate the eternal victory of good—Happy Dussehra!