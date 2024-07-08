Happy Islamic New Year 2024: Wishes and Quotes to Share on Hijri New Year

The Islamic New Year marks the first day of the lunar Hijri calendar year. It is the day when the year count is increased, and it is observed by most Muslims on the first day of Muharram. The epoch of the Islamic era was established based on the Hijrah, the migration of Prophet Muhammad and his companions from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE according to the Gregorian calendar.

Date Variations and Calendar Details

Since the Islamic New Year begins at sunset, the exact date varies annually. The Islamic lunar calendar consists of 354 or 355 days, which is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar, yet it still comprises 12 months. In 2024, the Islamic New Year will commence on Sunday, July 7.

Muharram 2024 Dates

Saudi Arabia

• The crescent moon for Muharram was not sighted on July 5, 2024 (29th of Dhul Hijjah).

• Muharram 1446 began on July 6, 2024, after evening prayers.

• This marks the Islamic New Year according to the Saudi Arabian calendar.

India

• The crescent moon for Muharram was not sighted in Jammu and Kashmir on July 6, 2024.

• Muharram 1446 will start on Monday, July 15, 2024.

• Ashura (10th of Muharram) will be observed on Tuesday, July 17, 2024.

Significance of Muharram

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is regarded as the second holiest month after Ramadan. Following Muharram is Dhul al-Hijjah, during which Muslims perform Hajj. The Islamic calendar is integral for determining religious obligations such as prayer, fasting during Ramadan, and pilgrimage, as well as the dates for significant events and festivals.

Wishes and Quotes for Hijri New Year 2024

• I wish you and your family happiness and good health. I wish you all a wonderful year ahead. Happy Hijri New Year 2024.

• May Allah Almighty bestow blessings on the Muslim Ummah and all Islamic countries.

• All praise and thanks be to Allah, to whom everything in the heavens and on Earth belongs. Happy Hijri New Year.

• I’m sending you prayers for the health of you and your family. Best wishes for the Hijri New Year.

• Let us all pray to Allah for a New Year filled with happiness, peace, and the removal of all evil from the globe. Wishes on the Islamic New Year 2024.

• May this year usher in great developments for all life on Earth. Have a happy Islamic New Year 2024!

The Historical Context of the Hijri New Year

The Islamic New Year commenced in 622 AD with the migration of Prophet Muhammad and his followers from Mecca to Medina due to persecution. This event, known as the Hijrah, is a pivotal moment in Islamic history. Prophet Muhammad returned to Mecca after its conquest in 629 AD.

Observances and Cultural Significance

While large celebrations are uncommon on the first day of the Islamic New Year, countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia have declared it a national holiday. The first month, Muharram, holds particular importance for Shia Muslims as it commemorates the martyrdom of Husayn Ibn Ali, Muhammad’s grandson, during the Battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram in 680 AD. This day, known as Ashura, is a time of mourning and remembrance for Shia communities worldwide, marked by processions and rituals such as Matam.

Conclusion

The start of a new Islamic year encourages Muslims to embark on new endeavors and remain hopeful, even in challenging times.