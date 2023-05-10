Happy Mother's Day 2023: Inspiring Bible story about mother’s Love

The story is about a woman named Jochebed, who was the mother of Moses, when Moses was born, he was in great danger as Pharoah has passed a decree that all newborn Hebrew boys must be killed, who are below 2 years. However, Jochebed did not get dismayed, she found a way to save her son’s life.



Jochebed, came up with an unique plan and put Moses in a basket and placed him in the Nile River. The Daughter of Pharoah found the baby Moses and decided to adopt him. Jochebed risked her own life to save her son’s life. What Amazing Woman she was, she definitely she had more power, to be wonderful mother.

This story is a great example, as to how a mother would do anything for their children. Jochebed loved her son so much that she was willing to take any risk possible to keep him safe. Mothers are willing to go to great lengths to protect their children.

We find, even today, many mother with a broken heart give up their babies for adoption, because they cannot keep the baby as their situation is such that. Some of them, may be unwed mothers, who were unwilling to have abortion later cannot have their baby with them, also place them in orphanage homes.

By placing Moses in River Nile, Moses was found by Pharoah's daughter, and she adopted him and the same Jochebed was hired to be, Moses' nursing mother.

A mother’s love is a blessing in the life of her child, Motherhood is a calling from God, and we must embrace it. We also must seek God’s divine wisdom to know as what we require to sacrifice in order to best help our children.