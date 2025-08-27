Happy Onam 2025: Stunning White-Gold Saree Styles Inspired by South Indian Actresses

Onam, Kerala’s grand festival, has officially begun, with Malayalis embracing the celebrations through feasts, prayers, and cultural festivities. While the festival is steeped in tradition, fashion also plays a vital role. The iconic white-gold saree, or Kasavu saree, continues to be a symbol of purity, prosperity, and cultural pride. This Onam, women are looking to South Indian actresses for inspiration on how to drape their sarees with elegance and flair.

Sai Pallavi: Simplicity with Grace













Sai Pallavi’s take on the traditional Kasavu saree exemplifies understated elegance. A classic white-golden drape paired with golden jewellery, jasmine flowers, and minimal makeup creates a timeless look. This style celebrates Kerala’s cultural heritage and is perfect for those who prefer a subtle yet refined appearance. Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Contemporary Silk Glamour















Samantha Ruth Prabhu brings a modern twist to Onam fashion with satin silk sarees featuring intricate golden embroidery. A neat bun, subtle jewellery, and a sleek drape complete the sophisticated look. Her style offers a perfect balance of contemporary charm and festive tradition, ideal for those wanting to add a hint of modernity to their celebrations. Keerthy Suresh: Traditional Beauty with a Modern Touch















Keerthy Suresh showcases a traditional Kasavu saree enhanced with delicate golden motifs and embroidery. Pairing the saree with statement jhumkas, stacked bangles, and soft curls makes the outfit festive yet fashion-forward. This style bridges the gap between classic elegance and modern vibrancy, making it a versatile choice for Onam gatherings. Sreeleela: Sparkle and Celebration















For a bold and glamorous Onam look, Sreeleela’s sequin-embellished saree is an inspiration. The golden-ornamented works and sheen of the saree make it perfect for evening celebrations. Paired with a backless blouse, statement earrings, and a streamlined drape, this outfit radiates confidence and contemporary festive spirit. Rashmika Mandanna: Ethereal Elegance















Rashmika Mandanna embraces soft sophistication with a white-golden saree made of sheer fabric and delicate embroidery. Styled with statement jhumkas and gentle hair waves, her look exudes understated glamour. This approach is ideal for those who wish to celebrate Onam while maintaining elegance and poise.

This Onam 2025, the white-golden saree remains the ultimate symbol of tradition and style. Whether you choose a classic drape, a modern silk variation, or a sparkling ensemble, South Indian actresses provide plenty of inspiration. Celebrate the festival in elegance, combining cultural pride with personal style to make this Onam truly memorable.



