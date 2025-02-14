Happy Valentine's Day 2025: Romantic Bollywood Songs To Dedicate To Your Loving Partner

Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to express your love, and what better way than through music? Bollywood has given us countless romantic songs that beautifully capture the essence of love. Whether you want to serenade your partner or simply set the mood for a cozy evening, here’s a list of timeless Bollywood love songs to dedicate to your special someone.

1. Tum Hi Ho – Aashiqui 2 (2013)

A soulful and passionate melody, Tum Hi Ho by Arijit Singh is an all-time favorite when it comes to expressing deep emotions.

2. Pehla Nasha – Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992)

This classic song by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam perfectly describes the feeling of first love and romance.

3. Janam Janam – Dilwale (2015)

A melodious song featuring the magical chemistry of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, this one is all about eternal love.

4. Raabta – Agent Vinod (2012)

A beautiful track that expresses the feeling of having an inseparable bond with your loved one.

5. Gerua – Dilwale (2015)

With stunning visuals and a dreamy melody, this song is a perfect dedication to celebrate romance.

6. Tera Ban Jaunga – Kabir Singh (2019)

A heartfelt song that speaks about devotion and commitment in a relationship.

7. Tum Se Hi – Jab We Met (2007)

This melodious number by Mohit Chauhan brings out the magic of being in love and missing your partner.

8. Zara Zara – Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001)

A sensuous and romantic song that beautifully describes the feeling of love and longing.

9. Sun Saathiya – ABCD 2 (2015)

A soothing track that captures love and admiration in its purest form.

10. Shayad – Love Aaj Kal (2020)

This soulful song by Arijit Singh expresses the beauty of unspoken love and emotions.

No matter which song you choose, the key is to make your partner feel special. Let music be the language of love this Valentine's Day!