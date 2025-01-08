11 Cases of HMPV Reported in Hyderabad, Telangana

In Hyderabad, Telangana, the Mani Microbiological Laboratory has reported 11 cases of HMPV (Human Metapneumovirus), which was first detected in December 2024.

The laboratory tested 258 people with viral infections, and 205 were found to have upper respiratory illnesses.

Out of these 205 cases, 11 tested positive for HMPV. The laboratory’s Respiratory Viral Pneumonia Panel Data recorded these 11 positive cases.

However, the laboratory reassured the public that there is no cause for panic. All 11 individuals have recovered and been discharged.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also stated that there is no need to worry about the spread of HMPV. The virus is not new and has been circulating worldwide, including in India.

ICMR clarified that there have been no unusual cases of influenza or severe respiratory diseases in the country. They are closely monitoring the virus and have assured the public that all necessary measures and equipment are ready.

Concerns have arisen due to reports of HMPV cases in China, with seven cases already recorded in India.