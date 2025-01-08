  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style > Health

11 Cases of HMPV Reported in Hyderabad, Telangana

11 Cases of HMPV Reported in Hyderabad, Telangana
x

11 Cases of HMPV Reported in Hyderabad, Telangana

Highlights

The Mani Microbiological Laboratory in Hyderabad has reported 11 cases of HMPV (Human Metapneumovirus), with the virus first detected in Telangana in December 2024. The majority of those tested had upper respiratory illnesses.

In Hyderabad, Telangana, the Mani Microbiological Laboratory has reported 11 cases of HMPV (Human Metapneumovirus), which was first detected in December 2024.

The laboratory tested 258 people with viral infections, and 205 were found to have upper respiratory illnesses.

Out of these 205 cases, 11 tested positive for HMPV. The laboratory’s Respiratory Viral Pneumonia Panel Data recorded these 11 positive cases.

However, the laboratory reassured the public that there is no cause for panic. All 11 individuals have recovered and been discharged.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also stated that there is no need to worry about the spread of HMPV. The virus is not new and has been circulating worldwide, including in India.

ICMR clarified that there have been no unusual cases of influenza or severe respiratory diseases in the country. They are closely monitoring the virus and have assured the public that all necessary measures and equipment are ready.

Concerns have arisen due to reports of HMPV cases in China, with seven cases already recorded in India.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick