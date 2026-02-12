5 Rehab Centres in India Revolutionizing Geriatric Psychiatry Care

The issue of providing mental health care to elderly citizens is often ignored. It is deeply rooted in the overall healthcare planning, development, and management of healthcare systems. So, let’s look into some of the best rehabilitation centres in India that have made major strides in geriatric psychiatry care.

Senior citizens are more susceptible to psychiatric disorders. As per an NIH study, 44% of the 80+ age group have a higher prevalence of mental health issues. Alternatively, 28.9% of the members of the 70-79 age group are likely to develop psychiatric issues. Often, they are also highly susceptible to addictions and substance dependencies.

Thus, many of the psychiatric healthcare facilities in India have been focusing on improving their geriatric treatment portfolio. Having said that, here is a deep dive into 5 rehab centres in India that have revolutionized geriatric mental healthcare.

1. Sukoon Health

At Sukoon Health, there are options for diversified treatment for people of all ages. They also focus on geriatric psychiatry, providing unique services for the elderly to prevent, evaluate, diagnose, and treat psychiatric disorders posing an obstacle to daily life.

As one of the best rehab centres in India, Sukoon has a team of expert psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists who have sufficient knowledge in managing elderly disorders like:

Old age dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Stress-related disorders such as acute stress reaction, adjustment disorder, and anxiety in old age.

Mood disorders such as depression, dysthymia, generalised anxiety, and so on.

Psychiatric difficulties that arise out of physical ailments, conditions, memory loss in old age, and ambulatory concerns.

Empty nest syndrome caused by the migration of young family members, leading to loneliness.

At Sukoon, along with psychiatric treatment, other experts are also liasoned from different fields as per the needs of the elderly. These may include cardiologists, gastroenterologists, and so on. This is an important practice, as the elderly can get susceptible to other diseases while undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Plus, the geriatric psychiatry approach at Sukoon is focused on compassionate treatment for the elderly, which addresses emotional, physical, and cognitive challenges. Sukoon usually operates in Chhatarpur, New Delhi, but also offers its services in Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 8448156500, +91 124 4265238

Mail: [email protected]

Website: https://sukoonhealth.com/

Address: 32 B, Westend DLF Chattarpur Farms, DLF Farms, New Delhi, Delhi 110068

2. Tulasi Healthcare

Among geriatric health conditions, dementia is one of the most important aspects to consider. At Tulasi Healthcare, therefore, dementia care is a strong aspect of focus. With the help of a highly trained and multidisciplinary team of psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, and psychiatric nurses, to help patients with dementia.

Moreover, Tulasi Healthcare offers specialised geriatric psychiatric care that focuses on a comprehensive and individualised treatment for aging adults who are dealing with mental health issues.

Thus, this rehab centre for mental health focuses on an approach of tailored treatments for conditions like dementia, depression, and other chronic mental illnesses that generally affect the elderly.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 8800000255

Mail: [email protected]

Address: Sector 64, Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram, Haryana 122102

3. Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre

Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre offers personalised care for the elderly, mainly focusing on diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

At Jagruti, the experts are aware of the best-case scenarios in case of patients with dementia. And it is for this reason that they keep this condition in control to the extent that it does not hamper the normal functioning of the daily lives of those affected.

Furthermore, at Jagruti, geriatric psychiatry care is rendered by experts who understand the impacts of different therapies, such as:

Cognitive Stimulation Therapy for patients with mild dementia.

Reminiscence Therapy for patients who are dealing with moderate to severe dementia.

Promotion of healthier lifestyles, especially in the case of admission to old age homes.

This rehab centre for mental health primarily operates in Pune, where they offer the diagnosis and treatment of dementia in geriatric patients.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 9822207761

Mail: [email protected]

Address: Zhagade Wasti, Near Loni Toll Naka, Farm, Solapur - Pune Hwy, Manjri, Hadapsar, Pune, Maharashtra 412307

4. Abhasa Rehab

Abhasa Rehab is one of the top rehab centres for mental health in India. It helps geriatric psychiatric care by ensuring that old age psychological issues like dementia do not erase dignity. And to tackle that, Abhasa offers gentle care and therapies that support memory, comfort, and reconnecting with your family.

The treatment is supported by experts who understand how dementia and other geriatric psychological issues impact life. To that extent, at Abhasa, calm and familiar routines are created to erase confusion and ensure comfort. It is to their knowledge that specialised dementia care can make a real difference, and they operate accordingly.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 73736 44444, +91 86220 66666

Email: [email protected]

Address: Corporate Office, 7 & 8, 3rd Floor, Jk Business Centre, Sowripalayam Road, Ramanathapuram, Coimbatore – 641 028, Tamil Nadu, India

5. Cadabam’s Hospitals

Cadabam’s operates a specific geriatric rehabilitation centre in Bangalore. Operating as one of the best rehab centres in India, Cadabam’s focuses on comprehensive care for the elderly. Thus, the programs at Cadabam’s not only help rehabilitate geriatric patients but also promote independence and improvement in quality of life for the seniors.

For that reason, Cadabam’s also offers one-to-one and high-quality care specifically targeted towards the elderly facing challenges such as:

Dementia

Parkinson’s Disease

Stroke Rehabilitation

Chronic Pain Management

Cognitive Decline

Alzheimer’s Disease

And so on.

Cadabam’s primarily operates in Bangalore, especially through multiple centres such as Cadabam’s Amitha, Cadabam’s Anvita, and Cadabam’s Anunitha.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 96111 94949, +91 73532 26622

Appointment: www.cadabams.org

Address: Gulakamale Village, Near Kaggalipura, 17th Mile Kanakapura Road, Post Taralu, Bangalore, Karnataka 560082

Summing Up

With psychiatric problems affecting the elderly becoming a focus of many mental healthcare centres in India, many such centres are raising the standards of these treatments. Individualised and personalised treatments and special focus on care have, therefore, changed the geriatric psychiatric care landscape in hospitals like Sukoon Health, Tulasi Healthcare, Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre, Abhasa Rehab, and Cadabam’s Hospitals.

Psychiatric Treatment for the Elderly? Choose the Right Rehab Centre!

Many Indian psychiatric care centres have developed their geriatric care wings. So, if you are concerned about a close family member of a loved one, take your pick from the top choices in India! Why not start looking today?