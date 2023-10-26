American Oncology Institute (AOI) in Guntur Successfully Treated Paediatric Acute T-Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in a Malnourished Child

American Oncology Institute (AOI) in Guntur, part of one of South Asia's largest cancer chain hospitals has successfully saved a 4-year-old severely malnourished child suffering from acute T-Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL). The child weighed only 9 kgs, despite an ideal weight range of 16-20 kgs for a child of this age. This exceptional case presented a significant challenge as the patient had been denied treatment at multiple centers due to the severity of cachexia.

Under the guidance of Dr Ramprahlad KM, Consultant Medical Oncologist at AOI, the child was put on a nourishing and energetic diet plan, balanced with protein supplements and started on chemo with dose adjustment appropriate to his weight and age. However, throughout the course of chemotherapy, the child faced various infections. The expert medical oncological team and dedicated nursing staff worked together to manage and treat these infections, ultimately helping the child recover from neutropenic sepsis.

Dr Ramprahlad KM, MD (Internal Medicine); DM (Medical Oncology), Consultant Medical Oncologist, AOI, shared insights into this remarkable journey, "Treating a severe malnourished, cachexic child with T-ALL is a daunting task. We recognized the urgency of this case and took a comprehensive approach. After careful dose adjustments, we initiated chemotherapy while closely monitoring the patient's weight and age-appropriate drug levels. The initial blood counts at presentation were staggering, exceeding 2 lakhs. However, our comprehensive treatment plan and the exceptional care provided by our team helped in improving the patient's counts to normalcy. We are delighted to share that the child's weight increased from 9 kg to 10 kg, and remission was achieved."

Mahendra Reddy, Regional Chief Operating Officer (RCOO), AOI, emphasized, "This remarkable success story is a testament to our mission. We prioritize offering the most advanced and personalized cancer care to all our patients. Our dedicated medical professionals at AOI are at the forefront of providing hope, care, and support to all our patients. This case highlights the importance of never giving up on a patient and constantly striving to deliver the best possible outcomes."

American Oncology Institute (AOI) at Bommidala Cancer Institute located in Guntur is one of the best cancer hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, offering a wide range of cancer treatment services in the region. As a proud member of the elite global network of the International Tumor Board, AOI in Guntur collaborates closely with leading medical professionals worldwide, ensuring that our patients receive the most advanced and informed treatment options available at the best hospital in Andhra Pradesh.