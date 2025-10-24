Amla Benefits for Skin and Hair | Natural Tips for Healthy Hair & Glowing Skin

mla is a small green fruit. It tastes bitter, so many people avoid it. But it is full of vitamins that help your skin glow and make your hair strong. It is easy to use and works naturally.

How to use amla:

Eat it raw.

Drink its juice.

Make chutney.

For skin:

Eating amla makes skin bright and reduces wrinkles.

Apply amla juice on your face for 30 minutes, then wash with warm water to remove spots.

Mix amla powder with water, put it on your face for 5 minutes, then wash. It removes dead skin cells.

For hair: