Live
- Premium homes dominate in India, 62 pc residential sales in H1 2025 over Rs 1 crore
- Reaffirming cultural ties: Indian envoy inaugurates Ashoka pillar replica, Buddha relics at Sri Lanka temple
- Patna hospital murder: Gangster in Bengal jail hatched plot with help of Chandan Mishra's family associate
- Grand Mufti of India wants Prez Murmu, PM Modi to take up Nimisha Priya issue, as parleys enters next phase
- India expected to clock 6.6 pc growth in FY26 despite uncertain global outlook
- Supreme Court agrees to hear Maha govt’s plea against acquittal in 2006 Mumbai train blasts case
- MBBS Abroad: A practical guide for Indian students after NEET
- Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Says Turning Off Phones Is the Key to Regaining Focus
- Philippines braces for more rains, severe flooding
- IBC helps resolve over Rs 26 lakh crore debt in India in 9 years: Report
Apollo Doctors Urge Brain Health Awareness on World Brain Day
On the occasion of World Brain Day, senior neurosurgeons at Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Nellore — Dr. A.V. Ramanamurthy and Dr. K. Venkat — stressed the need for brain health awareness across all age groups.
Nellore: On the occasion of World Brain Day, senior neurosurgeons at Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Nellore — Dr. A.V. Ramanamurthy and Dr. K. Venkat — stressed the need for brain health awareness across all age groups.
They shared key tips for a healthy brain: good sleep, stress control, regular sugar and BP checks, physical activity, quitting smoking and alcohol, and always wearing a helmet. A healthy diet and early screening can also prevent many brain problems.
The doctors explained that several brain conditions like hydrocephalus, brain tumors, strokes, head injuries, infections, and epilepsy may require surgery. However, thanks to modern tools like neuronavigation, intraoperative MRI, and endoscopic techniques, brain surgery has become much safer and more effective.
With expert care and advanced technology, Apollo’s neurosurgical team continues to provide excellent outcomes.
Let’s take a step towards better brain health—for all ages.