Apollo Doctors Urge Brain Health Awareness on World Brain Day

Nellore: On the occasion of World Brain Day, senior neurosurgeons at Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Nellore — Dr. A.V. Ramanamurthy and Dr. K. Venkat — stressed the need for brain health awareness across all age groups.

They shared key tips for a healthy brain: good sleep, stress control, regular sugar and BP checks, physical activity, quitting smoking and alcohol, and always wearing a helmet. A healthy diet and early screening can also prevent many brain problems.

The doctors explained that several brain conditions like hydrocephalus, brain tumors, strokes, head injuries, infections, and epilepsy may require surgery. However, thanks to modern tools like neuronavigation, intraoperative MRI, and endoscopic techniques, brain surgery has become much safer and more effective.

With expert care and advanced technology, Apollo’s neurosurgical team continues to provide excellent outcomes.

Let’s take a step towards better brain health—for all ages.