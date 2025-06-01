Hyderabad: Bodyvralt Clinic & Salm, one of India's most trusted names in beauty and wellness, launches its first clinic in Hyderabad, offering a powerful blend of advanced skincare, slimming, salon services, and wellness therapies.

At the forefront is Bodycraft's hulistic weight management program, which starts with microbinme and blood mather testing, followed by ane-on-one consultations with expert nutritionists and physiotherapists. This is Integrated with globul body contouring technologies like CoolSculpting, ONDA Coolwares, NMS, and EMS, designed to target stubborn fat, tone muscles, and firm skin.

The clinic also introduces Hyderabad to ita core clinical treatments-inchaling laser hair reduction, chemical peels, hydra facials, and IV wellness drips, along with anti-ageing sodations such as Notox, lers, and skin boosters, all delivered by trained dermatologists

The brand's flagship salon experience featares Alchemya curated hoxury hair ricoal mena with services like the Hydra Revive Caviar Ritual, Curly Hair Treatments, and System Professional spa therapien. Also available is the 'No Bresk Hair Insurance program, including Olaplex and Fles Treatments to strengthen hair post-chemical service. Bodycraft also leads in professional facials through brands like Aminu and Caumars, with highlights like the Casmars Under Rye Signature Mini Facial, targsting dark circles and puffiness using botanical extracts a Carboxytherapy technology.

"Beauty is never sin fits-all. As Bodycraft, we believe in crafting experiensas that are as unique as the individual, With our launch in Hyderabad, we're excited to being luxury, care, and personalisation to every client." Ms. Swati Gupta, Capability Director, Bodycraft Salons

The grand launch event will be graced by the esteemed presence of Shit Thammala Nageshwar Rao, along with acclaimed film director Tharun Bharcher, adding star power and significance to the occasion

With owr two decades of beauty expertise, Bodycraft was fixanded by Manjul Gupta, and is now led by Sahil Gupta (CBC), Swati Gupta (Capability Director), Dr. Mikki Singh Pounder & Medical Director, Clinics), and Siddhaart Nair (Rusiness Head, Salon Operations).

Now in Hyderabad, Bodycraft brings beauty sooted in expertise, slevated with personalised care and curring edge innovation

Delete Edit



