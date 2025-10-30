Busting myths about early breast cancer: Recurrence, recovery and living well

Breast cancer is one of the most common health challenges faced by women in India. The good news is, according to a study by the American Cancer Society, the 5-year survival rate for breast cancer in India is 66.4%. Much of this progress is linked to detection at the early stages of breast cancer, when it is limited to the breast or nearby lymph nodes and has not spread to other parts of the body. An early-stage breast cancer is when the cancer lump is found in the breast or nearby lymph nodes and has not spread to other parts of the body. It can be stages 0,1, 2, or 3.

Nowadays, when people have questions, they turn to the internet for quick answers. This is especially true for health-related questions, where many people look for information on social media or ‘Dr. Google’, before consulting a doctor. This growing reliance on online sources leads to the spread of myths and misconceptions. With diseases like early breast cancer, these myths and misconceptions often intensify the apprehension linked to the disease, leading patients to potentially neglect appropriate treatment.

Dr. Krishna Mohan MVT, Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist, Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad, said, "Early breast cancer can be well managed through adherence to treatment, regular follow-ups, Physical Exercise and attention to overall well-being, including mental health. Incorporating advanced therapies that minimise the risk of recurrence plays a vital role as well. Unfortunately, common myths around the disease often lead to fear and misunderstanding. It is therefore essential for patients to seek reliable guidance from their healthcare providers, which not only helps debunk these misconceptions but also supports them in recovery while maintaining a good quality of life in the long run."

Here are four common myths about breast cancer that need to be debunked:

Myth- Early Breast Cancer is always cured after initial treatment

Fact- Early-stage diagnosis does improve survival rates, but, even after a successful treatment, the risk of recurrence remains a major concern. Even with early detection, there remains a risk of recurrence, sometimes as high as 50%. In particular, certain subtypes of breast cancer such as HR+ cancers driven by hormones like estrogen and progesterone, are associated with a higher risk of long- term recurrence. Therefore, it is necessary to be vigilant and sticking to your follow-up schedule to identify any recurrence early.

Myth- Recurrence is inevitable no matter what I do

Fact- Some believe that recurrence is predetermined and unavoidable, which can lead to a sense of helplessness. This is not true. Each person with eBC has a different risk of recurrence based on several factors, including age at diagnosis, tumor size, number of lymph nodes with cancer in them, mutations in genes, or abnormal activity of genes that may cause cancer to grow. Patients should discuss their individual risks of recurrence with doctors and consider opting for advanced therapies to minimise the risk. Staying committed to the medications, therapies, and follow-up care prescribed can make a real difference. The road after early breast cancer is not just about surviving, it is about living for a future without fear.

Myth: Long-Term Therapy will severely affect my quality of life

Fact: Fortunately, medical advancements are transforming the outlook for breast cancer survivors. From hormone-based therapies to cutting-edge targeted treatments that target cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue, the focus is now shifting from controlling cancer in the short term to lowering longer term risk of recurrence while preserving long-term quality of life. As a result, more women have the opportunity to not just live longer but also live well.

Myth: I don’t need regular follow-ups if I feel fineFact: It is natural to believe that feeling well means everything is fine, but early breast cancer recurrence is often silent at first. Detecting a recurrence early opens the door to more effective treatment options and better chances of recovery. Keeping up with your scheduled follow-ups, including imaging, lab tests, and physical exams, helps catch any changes before they become serious. If you notice new symptoms such as lumps, pain, or unexplained fatigue, it’s important to consult your doctor promptly without waiting.

By debunking these myths, we can empower patients with knowledge that goes beyond the realm of the internet. This will pave the way for a better understanding of early breast cancer and ultimately help patients to live longer and better lives.

(The writer is a Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist, Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad)