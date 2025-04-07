Celebrating World Health Day: The Power of Employee Well-being in Organizational Growth

As we commemorate World Health Day, it’s important to highlight the crucial link between employee well-being and organizational success. In today’s fast-paced business landscape, many companies are rightfully placing a strong emphasis on the health and happiness of their employees. In fact, studies show that when employees feel recognized and supported, they tend to be more productive, engaged, and instrumental in driving long-term success for the organization.

Today, on the occasion, we have connected with industry leaders and experts to uncover insights into the importance of employee well-being and its profound impact on their organizational growth. So, without further ado, let’s dive into what they’ve shared!

Tushar Dhawan, Partner at Plus91Labs, said, “Organizations are increasingly prioritizing employee well-being, and at Plus91Labs, we are proud to be part of this shift by making meaningful investments in health-focused initiatives. We have introduced DocOnline, an intuitive and user-friendly platform that connects our employees with certified doctors within minutes, whether through chat, audio, or video. Additionally, it enables the employees to manage their health records and extend these benefits to their immediate family members, ensuring comprehensive health support for both the individual and their loved ones.”

“To further our commitment, we recently launched StepTrek, a wellness initiative that encourages our team to stay active despite the sedentary nature of IT jobs. Together, these initiatives reflect our belief that when employees feel cared for physically and mentally, they are empowered to thrive,” he added.

Arshdeep Singh Mundi, Executive Director, Jujhar Group, stated, “Employee well-being is becoming more widely acknowledged as a crucial component that directly affects customer satisfaction, organizational performance, and overall business success. The International Journal for Multidisciplinary Research reports that only 24% of workers in Indian companies express high levels of well-being, which is equivalent to the 25% global average.”

“The ability of employees to function properly at work is directly related to their well-being. This correlation is highlighted by a Gallup survey, which shows that companies with enthusiastic employees report 41% less absenteeism, 17% higher productivity, and 21% higher profitability. A satisfied and involved workforce is a key factor in achieving long-term company results, not just a way to enhance morale.”

“Many workplace aspects can affect an employee’s well-being, including company culture, management, work schedules, benefits, perks, and compensation. The best thing to provide an employee is support on mental health and taking various healthcare measures. A company can utilize HR analytics tools & various software to analyze employees’ mental states. Similarly, companies can opt for direct feedback and examine employee engagement at various levels to increase employee experience, creating a positive & encouraging space for employees to come out and speak,” added Arshdeep.

Ishita, House of People, OneBanc, remarked, “At OneBanc, we don’t run wellness programs—we operate from a wellness mindset. For example, one source of anxiety comes from designations. We’ve eliminated titles and hierarchy altogether. We have ‘Houses’—dynamic, cross-functional circles that fuel trust, creativity, and psychological safety. Influence comes from insight, not seniority, and should rise freely. Younger team members report feeling valued and heard, as well as being treated equally in meetings with seniors.

“Given what we do at OneBanc, we go on and on about financial wellness but something that we are particularly proud of is our 'Spouse Enablement' program. We employ unemployed spouses/partners of our team members and involve them in some of our strategic imperatives like 'Net-Zero'. Our team presented the progress at the CII 19th Sustainability Summit in 2024. This has not only built tremendous confidence in the 'Spouses’ but also helped them build a financial trace like pay slips, Form 16, and ITR, enabling them to be independent. It’s not just about financial wellness—it’s true inclusion,” she added.

“In today’s digital era, technology is redefining healthcare by making it more accessible, efficient, and holistic—not just for individuals, but for entire workplaces. From AI-driven diagnostics to data-backed wellness initiatives, innovation is empowering organizations to prioritize employee well-being like never before. As intelligent systems continue to evolve, they’re enabling personalized care, preventive strategies, and healthier work environments. After all, a thriving workforce is the foundation of organizational growth—and the intersection of technology and health is where that journey begins, said Darshil Shah, Founder and Director, TreadBinary.

Manik Bahri, Vice President, Digital Connectivity Business, iBUS Network, stated, "On World Health Day, it’s important to recognize that strong digital infrastructure not only supports modern healthcare delivery but also plays a vital role in employee well-being. Whether it's enabling doctors to access patient records, powering telemedicine, or ensuring smooth hospital operations, a reliable and secure network is the invisible backbone of quality care and a better experience for patients and healthcare professionals alike. Thoughtful connectivity solutions—like layered security and network segmentation—not only enhance operational stability and efficiency but also contribute to healthier outcomes for all, including the dedicated staff working behind the scenes."

Kartik Narayan, CEO-Staffing, TeamLease, commented, “On World Health Day, it’s clear that the future of work depends on employee well-being.”

“While hybrid models will dominate, the focus must go beyond cost efficiency. Companies need structured wellness policies—dedicated spaces for deep work, mental health support programs, and mandatory email-free recovery days—to foster a truly sustainable and high-performing workforce,” Narayan added.