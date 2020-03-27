COVID-19: Are Men More Prone To Pandemic?

Lifestyle issues could make men more susceptible to COVID-19, some studies have shown. Although gender-split research has not been carried out on a very elaborate scale the early, broad indicators point to smoking, drinking and poor health in general, among key factors which appear to make men more susceptible to an eventual death from COVID-19, compared to women.

Italy has seen an exceedingly high number of men--close to 60% of those who tested positive for COVID-19. What is equally worrisome is that more than 70% of those who died are reported to be men. Death has stalked more men in South Korea as well. While more women tested positive for COVID-19 in South Korea, more men have died. About 54% of the reported deaths in S. Korea are among men.

Currently, it is difficult for experts to get a grip on the exact figures as many countries have not yet released their data or are still in the process of collating it. Once it becomes available to all, this information could determine strategies to contain the pandemic.

Public health experts have suggested that mortality rate for respiratory diseases could vary between men and women. The case is no different in COVID-19, experts point out. In the case of COVID-19, gender could be a risk-factor worth assessing when it comes to understanding mortality rates, according to some experts.

Scientists are studying the co-relation between a likely stronger immune response against viral infections in women as compared to men and whether there is a biological basis to this. Underlying health conditions such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease and chronic lung disease, which are more prevalent in men, have a bearing on the body's response to any virus including a powerful one such as COVID-19, researchers say.

COVID-19 in a way seems to be influenced by lifestyle choices, though the data at this point is insufficient, according to scientists. Smoking population in most countries has more men. The same is true with those who drink. These lifestyle conditions, which cause hypertension, coronary heart disease, diabetes and respiratory diseases, accentuate the risk-factors in COVID-19 cases and tend to account for higher deaths in men, scientists observe.