Dr. Rao's ENT Hospital Hosts India's First-Ever Asia Pacific Advanced Cochlear Implant Conference
Hyderabad, India: In a groundbreaking development for hearing healthcare in India, Dr. Rao's ENT Hospital, in collaboration with Advanced Bionics, announces the launch of the first-ever Asia Pacific Advanced Cochlear Implant Conference. This pioneering initiative includes a specialized Temporal Bone Workshop, marking the first such comprehensive training program in India.
The conference is led by Dr. Shree Rao, Director of Rao's ENT Hospitals, a distinguished cochlear implant surgeon who has successfully performed over 200 cochlear implant surgeries. The event brings together an exceptional faculty of international experts, including Padmashri Dr. Milind Kirtane (India), Dr. Shujiro Minami (Japan), and Associate Professor Payal Mukherjee (Australia). Dr. Kirtane, a recipient of India's prestigious Padma Shri award, has trained 45 surgeons through his fellowship program and stands as a pioneer in cochlear implantation in India.
The comprehensive program features hands-on training with temporal bone and 3D-printed models, live surgeries, training on Advanced Bionics' latest cochlear implant solutions, and complex case discussions. This multifaceted approach ensures participants gain valuable experience under the guidance of experts who collectively represent the forefront of cochlear implant surgery.
"This conference represents more than just training—it's about innovation, skill refinement, and pushing the boundaries of cochlear implant surgery," says Dr. Shree Rao. "We are particularly grateful to the Advanced Bionics team, especially Mr. Sunil Kapoor and Mr. Vinod Nadig, for their extraordinary commitment in making this conference a reality."
The conference underscores Dr. Rao's ENT Hospital's commitment to advancing hearing healthcare and establishing India as a center of excellence in cochlear implant surgery training in the Asia-Pacific region.