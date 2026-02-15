Dr Senthil J Rajappa: Beacon of hope in Oncology

There are moments in life when fear, uncertainty, and pain completely overwhelm the mind. At such times, as if by divine grace, a person enters our lives and transforms everything. In our lives, that person is Dr. Senthil J. Rajappa.

To describe him merely as a “medical oncologist” would be a grave understatement. He is a guiding flame who has helped countless people traverse the most critical phases of their lives with extraordinary clarity, compassion, and care. Patients who have been treated by him, and those currently under his care, state with complete conviction that Dr. Senthil Sir is among the finest doctors in India.

(Patient feedback based on interactions with many individuals reflects an overall satisfaction rating of 98%.)

From the very first consultation, his approach reflects profound medical expertise, clear communication, and a reassuring inner strength that brings peace to the mind. The manner in which he explains the complexity of the disease and the course of treatment—simply, precisely, and confidently—instantly instills a sense of safety in patients. Even the atmosphere of his consultation room speaks volumes.

Chemotherapy; primary liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma); multiple myeloma; tumor removal and reconstructive surgeries; tumors and cysts; lung cancer treatment; bone marrow transplantation; breast cancer treatment; electrochemotherapy; preventive cancer screening; head and neck cancers; pediatric oncology (childhood cancers)—across the entire spectrum of medical oncology, Dr. Senthil J. Rajappa stands among the very best.

Dr. Senthil J. Rajappa completed his DM in Medical Oncology from the prestigious Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru. Prior to joining this institution, he served as a consultant at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, worked as an Assistant Professor at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and rendered services as a consultant in several renowned hospitals, including Apollo Hospitals, Vijayawada. Subsequently, he joined Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, a university teaching hospital, where he served for 7 years as Assistant Professor and for over 12 years as Associate Professor.

“Vaidyo Narayano Harih” — the physician is verily God.

Dr. Rajappa is currently a full-time consultant at Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute, Hyderabad, and is a highly respected medical oncologist. With over 25 years of extensive experience in medical oncology and pediatric oncology, he is widely acknowledged for his expertise and dedication.

“In medical treatment, Dr. Senthil Rajappa became not just a doctor to us—he became a divine presence, a family member, a living embodiment of compassion. His ability to understand our anxieties even before we voiced them, and his balance of medical skill with emotional strength, left us in awe. Truly, he healed not just patients, but entire families.” — This is the testimony of many.

What further distinguishes Dr. Rajappa is his exceptional leadership. A visionary leader, he inspires and guides his team with encouragement and purpose. The dedication and compassion evident in the services rendered by Dr. Divya, Dr. Haripriya, Dr. Kritika, Dr. Hepsiba, and the nursing staff are a reflection of the high standards nurtured by Dr. Senthil himself. Each member serves with humanity and professional commitment. Patients also express heartfelt gratitude to the front-office staff, who consistently demonstrate patience and humility, transforming the hospital experience into one that feels humane and friendly.

To us, Dr. Senthil is not merely a brilliant oncologist. He is our strength, a manifestation of divine grace, a true lifesaver in every sense of the word. His presence gave us the strength to endure the illness; his guidance showed us the path to recovery. Even a thousand expressions of gratitude would be insufficient to repay the debt we owe him. When faith, knowledge, and compassion converge in a single individual, that person is Dr. Senthil J. Rajappa. As he stood as a lamp of light for our family, countless others fervently wish that he may continue to dispel darkness and illuminate the lives of many more families.

Academic excellence and professional distinction

Throughout his medical education, he consistently stood at the top of his class across multiple disciplines and received numerous endowment awards. He has published over 50 research articles in nationally and internationally indexed journals and has authored several textbook chapters. He has delivered more than 150 lectures on national and international platforms. He has served as Principal Investigator and Co-Investigator in numerous national and international clinical trials.

He continues to serve as a peer reviewer for national and international journals and is a member of scientific advisory boards and speakers’ bureaus of several national and international pharmaceutical organizations. He played a pivotal role in initiating the DNB program in Medical Oncology at the Indo-American Cancer Institute & Research Centre.

In 2013, he was honored with the Best Teacher Award by The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University. He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), Indian Society for Medical and Pediatric Oncology (ISMPO), and the Indian Cooperative Oncology Network.

His qualifications are many: MBBS, MD (Medicine), DM (Oncology)—Medical Oncologist, Pediatric Oncologist. He has a total of 25 years of medical experience, including 19 years as a specialist. His medical registration stands duly verified.