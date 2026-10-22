Dr. YethindraVityala receives Kalam Medal for Excellence in Translational Innovation

The physician-scientist was honoured at The Next Gene BioScience Summit 2026 in Gurugram for his work at the intersection of medical research and innovation.

Dr. Yethindra Vityala, a physician-scientist, was awarded the Kalam Medal for Excellence in Translational Innovation at The Next Gene BioScience Summit 2026 on September 19, marking an additional accolade for his medical, scientific research, education, and entrepreneurship endeavors.

The award, presented in the Kalam Medal for Individual Excellence category, was a significant milestone in Yethindra's career. The summit was held at the Kalam School of BioScience, Masters Union at DLF CyberPark in Gurugram, where the recognition was given in a space focused on bioscience and innovation.

The award is closely related to Dr. Yethindra's professional mission of making scientific knowledge more applicable, according to him, an associate professor and Founder of SCIVYT Research Technologies Pvt. Ltd. His career combines clinical research, academic teaching and technology development, which require intellectual rigor and perseverance.

He is the author of more than 110 peer-reviewed publications, more than 45 presentations in more than 10 countries, and has worked with more than 10 countries. His research interests encompass clinical research, translational medicine, infectious diseases, oncology, neurology and public health, and are engaged with important areas of contemporary medicine.

Translational research aims to link scientific research with applications that can be tested, improved and applied. Dr. Yethindra's research area is an ideal setting for the translational innovation award. In health, this can aid new diagnostics, therapeutic strategies and medical technologies that can enhance service delivery. It is based on evidence, collaboration and understanding of clinical needs.

Dr. Yethindra has made many contributions through mentorship and education. He has guided over 1000 students and read over 200 manuscripts before they were published. These activities demonstrate his contributions to a learner's scientific writing, critical thinking, and research skills, in addition to his own research output. Sometimes, the impact of this role is not reflected in publications. As a mentor he influences the way young researchers think about uncertainty, evaluate evidence and convey results that underpins future medical research.

Yethindra's medical and business commitments put him in this challenging world. His professional interests have expanded to include research support, education, and technology development through SCIVYT. When you have a business to run in addition to your studies, you need to be able to recognize issues, coordinate knowledge and see ideas through multiple stages of development.

Dr. Yethindra is considered as the youngest scientist in medicine in the world and has the Guinness Record for the longest book title in 2020. He has 12 world records on his awards profile, as well as awards for medical research, authorship and learning.

The awards he has received recently include International Physician-Scientist of the Year 2026 and Best Poster and Best Presenter awards at the ASCO Direct GI Cancers Symposium 2026, Nashik. These milestones are a testament to ongoing involvement in scientific presentation and professional exchange, as well as his research and educational duties.

The Kalam Medal is a new addition to that journey. It provides a chance to celebrate the tenacity of research and the support of students and ideas in different disciplines. The distinction highlights a career that is focused on a series of related modes of contribution, for Dr. Yethindra. His ongoing effort will be the lasting legacy of the quality of the research, mentorship and innovation that will follow and the people and institutions that will carry them forward.