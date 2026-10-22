Just In
  1. Home
  2. Life Style
  3. Health
Life Style

Dr. YethindraVityala receives Kalam Medal for Excellence in Translational Innovation

In Short

Dr. Yethindra Vityala receives the Kalam Medal for Excellence in Translational Innovation, recognising his contribution to advancing research and innovation.

Dr. YethindraVityala receives Kalam Medal for Excellence in Translational Innovation
X

Dr. YethindraVityala receives Kalam Medal for Excellence in Translational Innovation

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

The physician-scientist was honoured at The Next Gene BioScience Summit 2026 in Gurugram for his work at the intersection of medical research and innovation.

Dr. Yethindra Vityala, a physician-scientist, was awarded the Kalam Medal for Excellence in Translational Innovation at The Next Gene BioScience Summit 2026 on September 19, marking an additional accolade for his medical, scientific research, education, and entrepreneurship endeavors.

The award, presented in the Kalam Medal for Individual Excellence category, was a significant milestone in Yethindra's career. The summit was held at the Kalam School of BioScience, Masters Union at DLF CyberPark in Gurugram, where the recognition was given in a space focused on bioscience and innovation.

The award is closely related to Dr. Yethindra's professional mission of making scientific knowledge more applicable, according to him, an associate professor and Founder of SCIVYT Research Technologies Pvt. Ltd. His career combines clinical research, academic teaching and technology development, which require intellectual rigor and perseverance.

He is the author of more than 110 peer-reviewed publications, more than 45 presentations in more than 10 countries, and has worked with more than 10 countries. His research interests encompass clinical research, translational medicine, infectious diseases, oncology, neurology and public health, and are engaged with important areas of contemporary medicine.

Translational research aims to link scientific research with applications that can be tested, improved and applied. Dr. Yethindra's research area is an ideal setting for the translational innovation award. In health, this can aid new diagnostics, therapeutic strategies and medical technologies that can enhance service delivery. It is based on evidence, collaboration and understanding of clinical needs.

Dr. Yethindra has made many contributions through mentorship and education. He has guided over 1000 students and read over 200 manuscripts before they were published. These activities demonstrate his contributions to a learner's scientific writing, critical thinking, and research skills, in addition to his own research output. Sometimes, the impact of this role is not reflected in publications. As a mentor he influences the way young researchers think about uncertainty, evaluate evidence and convey results that underpins future medical research.

Yethindra's medical and business commitments put him in this challenging world. His professional interests have expanded to include research support, education, and technology development through SCIVYT. When you have a business to run in addition to your studies, you need to be able to recognize issues, coordinate knowledge and see ideas through multiple stages of development.

Dr. Yethindra is considered as the youngest scientist in medicine in the world and has the Guinness Record for the longest book title in 2020. He has 12 world records on his awards profile, as well as awards for medical research, authorship and learning.

The awards he has received recently include International Physician-Scientist of the Year 2026 and Best Poster and Best Presenter awards at the ASCO Direct GI Cancers Symposium 2026, Nashik. These milestones are a testament to ongoing involvement in scientific presentation and professional exchange, as well as his research and educational duties.

The Kalam Medal is a new addition to that journey. It provides a chance to celebrate the tenacity of research and the support of students and ideas in different disciplines. The distinction highlights a career that is focused on a series of related modes of contribution, for Dr. Yethindra. His ongoing effort will be the lasting legacy of the quality of the research, mentorship and innovation that will follow and the people and institutions that will carry them forward.

Karthik Prasad
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karthik Prasad

Guest Contributor[email protected]

Karthik Prasad is a versatile technology and digital content guest contributor with a strong passion for writing about technology, health, gaming, mobile applications, and emerging digital trends. With a deep interest in simplifying complex topics for everyday readers, he creates engaging, informative, and SEO-friendly content that resonates with both tech enthusiasts and general audiences. Karthik brings a multidisciplinary approach to content creation, covering a wide spectrum of topics including consumer technology, health innovations, mobile apps, gaming updates, software insights, and digital lifestyle trends. His writing style focuses on clarity, accuracy, and reader-friendly storytelling, making technical concepts easy to understand. He is known for staying updated with the latest developments in the digital ecosystem and transforming them into well-structured articles, news features, and explainer content. His ability to blend research with practical insights helps deliver content that is both informative and impactful. At The Hans India, Karthik aims to contribute high-quality articles that inform, educate, and engage readers across categories such as tech news, health awareness, gaming culture, app reviews, and general digital innovation.

Tags

Dr. Yethindra VityalaKalam MedalExcellence in Translational InnovationYethindra Vityala award
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X