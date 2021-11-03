Expert Tips for Asthma Patients to have Safe and healthy Diwali

Prolonged exposure to pollutants in the air during Diwali might be dangerous for asthma patients. They might be prone to shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing and asthma attacks.



Given below are Experts tips for Asthma patients

1. One of the major step to be taken by the asthma patient is to limit one's exposure to pollutants and it is always better, all those individuals who are suffering from varied respiratory conditions or asthma should stay in door as much as possible.

2. As Corona Virus threat is not yet over, hence it is advisable to wear N5 mask in case if you are stepping outside, this would help prevent toxic smoke from entering the nose. Apart from medication, one should try to take nebulization if you are suffering from respiratory troubles post consultation with your doctors.

3. If you or your loved one is suffering from asthma, then in that case, you must keep the inhaler handy and stay away from Diwali cleaning or inhaling fresh paint smell.

4. Asthma patients must take medication as advised by their respiratory physicians prior to prolonged exposure to fumes and smoke. It is advisable to seek the instant medical help in case individuals are suffering from extreme breathlessness, which does not come under control.

5. Prevention is always better than cure; hence one must not wait until the symptoms become worse, seek medical advice immediately, when you start experiencing any symptoms, which is making you feel uneasy and uncomfortable.

6. If you wish to burst crackers, try to burst only one or two, even then, you must always wear protective eye gear, so that it would help prevent entry of particles into the eye and irritation by fume.

7. One must pay attention to hygiene part, you should try to frequently wash your hands using soap and water and also time to time gently wash your eyes.. if you feel any sort of irritation, blow your nose.

8. Try to eat balanced food, do not overeat, go easy on food, yes, during Diwali, it is common to overeat or you may indulge having lot of oily snacks and sweets made using lot of ghee.

9. Avoid alcohol and smoking, usually people tend to indulge having alcohol and smoking, these tend to trigger asthma attacks and it is more dangerous during Diwali.

10. Monitor peak expiratory flow rate: peak flow meter help measure the peak expiratory flow rate(PEFR) a number which correlates with how open the lung 's airways are, as asthma tend to worsen and the airways become narrow, the PEFR decreases. You must consult your doctor and know as to how to use a peak flow meter monitoring, it can help determine the most appropriate asthma treatment plan.

