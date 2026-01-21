Govt launches new online AI course to train doctors, boost healthcare delivery

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Wednesday, launched an online training programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medical education.

The programme aims to provide about 50,000 doctors with a foundational understanding of AI and its practical applications in clinical practice, diagnostics, clinical decision-making, research, and medical education.

The initiative will enhance digital competencies among medical professionals and enable them to effectively integrate AI-based tools into healthcare delivery and academic practice.

“The initiative is both timely and forward-looking,” said Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, during the launch of the programme.

“In a country grappling with a significant burden of non-communicable diseases and the continuing challenge of tuberculosis, such programmes can support a shift from reactive to more proactive and preventive approaches to healthcare delivery,” she added.

Notably, the initiative has gathered an enthusiastic response, and more than 42,000 doctors have already registered for the programme, said Patel.

“The use of AI in healthcare is no longer an option but a necessity,” the MoS said, stressing that the advanced technology "is not intended to replace doctors, but to augment their capabilities, help bridge gaps arising from shortages of medical professionals and address the growing burden of patients”.

She underscored that the adoption of AI must be guided by the principles of accountability, accessibility, and ethical use, ensuring that technological advancements strengthen healthcare delivery while safeguarding patient interests.

“The launch of the online training initiative on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare is a significant step towards strengthening medical education and building the capacity of doctors across the country,” added Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary.

She also emphasised that such initiatives are crucial for promoting responsible adoption of emerging technologies, improving healthcare delivery, and advancing India’s vision of digital health.

Dr. Abhijat Sheth, President, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), stated that the programme reflects NBEMS’ commitment to modernising medical education and strengthening capacity building among doctors.



