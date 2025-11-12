Gujarat: Over 50,000 people screened at GCRI, cancer awareness programs held

Ahmedabad: On the occasion of National Cancer Awareness Day, several programs were organised across Gujarat to educate people about the life-threatening ailment, while campaigns were organised to screen people for the fatal disease.

The Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute (GCRI), Ahmedabad, commemorated World Cancer Day by organising a special program underscoring the importance of ‘celebrating cancer heroes in society’.

The institute also organised thousands of cancer screening camps in rural areas of the state. A free walk-in cancer screening OPD was also being run, where the public can easily get tested.

Notably, the reputed medical institute has screened over 50,000 people in the past three years and organised a raft of rural camps and free walk-in OPDs.

The National Cancer Awareness Day is celebrated in the state every year. This started in 2014, and since then, programs have been organised every year to raise awareness about cancer. This year too, many events were organised to enlighten people about cancer and preventive measures.

Through health camps, seminars, and awareness rallies, people were informed about how to avoid this disease by adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansaria said, "We have tampered with nature a lot. Excessive use of chemical medicines and artificial foods has increased. Eating habits have deteriorated. Tobacco and smoking are rapidly increasing cases of mouth and throat cancer. Now is the time to improve our lifestyle."

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat government has taken significant strides in cancer awareness and treatment. The GCRI Ahmedabad stands as a fitting example of this achievement as it has emerged as a leading cancer treatment centre not only in the state but across the country.

Institute Director Shashank Pandya said, "Cancer prevention is completely possible if we make some changes in our lives. Quit tobacco and smoking immediately, exercise daily, and eat fresh fruits and vegetables. By improving small habits, we can stay away from diseases like cancer."

Pandya explained that breast and cervical cancer are most common in women, while lung, oral, and prostate cancers are more common in men.



