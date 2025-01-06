HMPV Case Detected in Bengaluru: Here’s What You Need to Know

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is being discussed in China, and it has now been found in India. Two children in Bengaluru, Karnataka, have tested positive for the virus. One child is 3 months old and the other is 8 months old. They were diagnosed with HMPV during regular health checks.

One of the children has recovered and been sent home, while the other is still receiving treatment. Their families have not travelled to any countries where HMPV is common.

HMPV symptoms are like a cold or flu, including coughing, fever, stuffy nose, and trouble breathing.

In severe cases, it can cause lung infections like bronchitis or pneumonia. Symptoms usually appear 3 to 6 days after infection. The CDC says young children, older adults, and people with weak immune systems are more likely to get sick from this virus.

India is keeping an eye on reports from China, where many people are getting sick with illnesses like HMPV. India’s Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) had a meeting and said the spread of these viruses in China is due to the cold winter weather.

They also said there is no need to worry in India for now. To be safe, the Health Ministry in India has started testing for viruses like HMPV in different areas and is ready to handle any increase in cases.