How I Lost 120 Pounds with Semaglutide: My Weight Loss Journey

My Story: Losing 120 lb with Semaglutide

Six years ago, I was tired. Not just physically, but emotionally. I weighed over 120 pounds more than I do now. Every day felt like a mountain. I remember sitting in my car in the Sawgrass neighborhood, watching people jog by, and wishing I could move like that. When my doctor first mentioned Semaglutide (Ozempic), I was nervous. But I was also ready for change.

The first few weeks were tough. I had to learn to eat smaller meals and listen to my body. But slowly, I started to lose weight. Clothes fit better. My energy came back. I started walking around Sunrise, FL, and even joined a local fitness group. That’s when I realized: if this could work for me, it could work for others too. That’s why I opened Young & Radiant—to help people in our community feel their best.

Semaglutide vs Tirzepatide: What’s the Difference?

Both Semaglutide and Tirzepatide are used for weight loss and are popular in medical spas across Sunrise and South Florida. They’re both weekly injections, but they work a little differently inside your body.

Semaglutide is a GLP-1 medication. It helps you feel full and eat less.

Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) is a newer medicine. It works on two hormones—GLP-1 and GIP—so it may help with weight loss even more.

When people ask me which one is better, I always say: it depends on your body and your goals. Some of our clients at Young & Radiant have seen great results with Semaglutide, while others prefer Tirzepatide for a little extra boost.

Effectiveness: Real Results from Both Medications

Let’s talk numbers. Studies show that most people lose weight with both medicines, but Tirzepatide usually leads to more weight loss than Semaglutide.

With Semaglutide, people lose about 15-16% of their starting weight.

With Tirzepatide, the average is a bit higher—14-18% of starting weight, and more people hit bigger milestones like 10% or 15% weight loss.

In our spa, I’ve seen clients who struggled with diets for years finally see the scale move. One woman from Plantation lost 40 pounds in six months with Tirzepatide, after trying Semaglutide first. Another client from Sunrise hit her goal weight with Semaglutide and kept it off with small lifestyle changes.

Side Effects: What to Expect

Both medicines can cause some stomach problems—nausea, vomiting, or feeling full quickly. This happens because they slow down how fast your stomach empties food. Most people find these side effects get better after a few weeks.

Semaglutide might cause more intense nausea for some people.

Tirzepatide has a different mix of side effects, and some people say it’s easier on their stomach7.

In my own journey, I had some queasy days. I learned to eat bland foods and avoid big meals. Clients often tell me that ginger tea and small snacks help. We always start with the lowest dose and go up slowly to help your body adjust.

Dosing Differences: How They’re Used

Dosing is simple but important. Both are weekly injections you give yourself at home.

Semaglutide: Start at 0.25 mg per week. Go up every four weeks, up to 2.4 mg for weight loss.

Tirzepatide: Dosing starts low and goes up, but the schedule and amounts are a bit different. Your provider will help you find the right dose7.

It’s always best to work with a licensed provider. At Young & Radiant, we check in with you every step of the way.

Weight Loss Service at Young & Radiant

Our main focus is helping you lose weight in a safe, supportive way. We use the latest treatments like Semaglutide and Tirzepatide injections, along with nutrition coaching and lifestyle tips. We serve clients from Sunrise, Weston, Plantation, and nearby neighborhoods.

We know it’s not just about the number on the scale. It’s about feeling good in your body and having the energy to enjoy life. Our weight loss plans are tailored just for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What’s the main difference between Semaglutide and Tirzepatide?

A1: Tirzepatide works on two hormones (GLP-1 and GIP), while Semaglutide works on one (GLP-1). Tirzepatide often leads to more weight loss for most people.

Q2: Are the side effects bad?

A2: Both can cause stomach upset, but most people find it gets better after a few weeks. Tirzepatide may have fewer severe side effects for some people.

Q3: How long does it take to see results?

A3: Most people start seeing weight loss within the first month. Big results usually show up after 3-6 months.

Q4: Can I switch from Semaglutide to Tirzepatide?

A4: Yes, but you should talk to your provider first. We help clients make safe changes if they need to.

Q5: Do I need to diet or exercise on these medications?

A5: Healthy eating and movement help you get the best results. We support you with simple meal ideas and activity tips.

