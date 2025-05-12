How to Avail Free Medical Check-ups Under Your Health Cover?

We all know that medicare health insurance provides financial assistance during medical emergencies. However, a very small population is aware of the free health check-up benefit that an insurance plan provides.

And those who know about this benefit are either not aware of the process to avail it or perceive it to be cumbersome. So, if you have a medical insurance plan but do not know how to utilise the free health check-up facility, here is the chance to find out all about it.

Free Medical Check-Ups Under Health Insurance

Most of the health insurance in India offers a free medical check-up to the policyholders at regular intervals, based on the policy terms. For example, TATA AIG provides a free health check-up to the insured every one, two or four years of continuous coverage with them.

By availing of this free check-up facility, you can get tests and other routine check ups done to analyse your current health status and find out if any concerns need to be addressed.

How Do You Avail Yourself of a Free Medical Check-up?

Step 1: Start the process by enquiring about the health check-up benefit in your insurance plan and find out the terms and conditions.

Step 2: Contact your insurance provider through their toll-free facility or via email and inform them that you wish to avail yourself of the free health check-up facility.

Step 3: The insurance company will take your request and schedule an appointment at a time and date convenient to you. They will also send an authorisation letter for confirmation.

Step 4: On the scheduled appointment date, visit the diagnostic facility. Show them the authorisation letter and get the tests and check-ups done. If you carry out the check-up at an empanelled facility, the insurer will settle the cost directly. In any other case, you must pay the bill and get a reimbursement from the insurer.





Benefits of a Free Medical Check-Up

Now that you know it takes only a few steps to get a free medical check-up, let's find out its benefits, too.

Early Diagnosis

Regular health check-ups are the key to detecting diseases at an early stage. When detected at an initial stage, diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer, etc., can be prevented from progressing with appropriate treatment and care.

Allows Preventive Care

Medical check-ups also reveal your current health condition and the possibility of diseases in the near future. You can start taking small preventive measures by making lifestyle changes and incorporating healthy habits to prevent diseases.

Financial Benefit

Most diseases do not require extensive treatment and medication in the initial stages, as compared to advanced stages. Thus, when you detect and treat it early, you can save significant money and reduce the financial burden.

Maintain Overall Health

Diabetes leads to further health complications, causing kidney failure, eye damage, stroke, etc. So the key is to curb diabetes early on, prevent further health deterioration and maintain overall health.

Factors Affecting Free Medical Check-Up

Free health check-up is a subjective matter and can vary across different insurance providers. There are some factors that affect the time interval, the exact tests included, etc. Let us see how they are determined.

Insurance Provider

Each insurance provider has a different ruling for providing free health check-ups to its policyholders. They may have different guidelines as to how often the check-up can be done, what is the value of the tests covered and what tests are included.

Coverage Amount

The sum insured that you choose impacts the availability of the free check-up policy. If your plan has a high sum insured, you are most likely to have access to frequent and extensive check-ups. On the contrary, if you have bought a plan with a low sum insured, you may get a free health check-up once in a few years with limited tests included.

Claim-Free Period

In some cases, the claim-free years may be a parameter to decide on the free health check-up. For example, your insurance provider may provide a free health check-up only after you have 3 consecutive claim-free years with them.

Access Efficient and Affordable Health Insurance From TATA AIG

As the incidence of diseases continues to rise, securing health is of paramount importance. Rising medical costs necessitate having insurance to save some precious bucks. TATA AIG, with its affordable and comprehensive medical insurance plans, offers an excellent shield to all those who want to secure health and wealth.

You can opt for the TATA AIG Medicare Premier plan and avail of benefits such as Wellness Services and Wellness Programs, lifelong renewals, global cover for planned hospitalisation, AYUSH benefits, etc.

You can also enjoy 5-10% discounts on premium when you buy a plan for 2/3 years, while family floater discounts range from 20-32%. TATA AIG offers free health check-ups as a part of their insurance plans, so you can stay in the pink of health!