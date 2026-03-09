Hyderabad Authorities Investigate Dynamic Pricing of Medicines by Online Pharmacies

Authorities in Hyderabad have started looking into dynamic pricing medicines Hyderabad after several complaints about changing medicine prices on online pharmacy platforms. Some customers reported that the same medicine was being sold at different prices to different users.

The Hyderabad medicine price probe is being conducted by the Telangana Drugs Control Administration along with the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA). This e-pharmacy pricing investigation will check whether online pharmacies are following the rules while selling medicines on the internet.

Officials believe that some platforms may be using automated systems that change prices based on demand or other factors. Because of this, medicine price fluctuation e-pharmacy systems may cause the price of the same medicine to change at different times or for different customers. Authorities are now reviewing online pharmacy pricing India to make sure customers are treated fairly.

Another huge concern is that maybe some companies will increase the original price and then show 'big discounts' to lure customers. This lie can make innocent people think that they are getting an awesome deal. Now, under NPPA medicines pricing rules, some medicines have proper fixed rate that cannot be changed at all.

Officials are now checking past sales records and the price of medicines from online pharmacies. The main goal of this investigation is to improve drug pricing in Hyderabad and make online pharmacy better in India.

Authorities have strictly said that all medicine prices should be fair to every customer, no matter if they are poor or rich. To sum it all up, this investigation will ensure good and fair healthcare medicinal prices in Hyderabad.