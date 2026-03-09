India expanding digital health infrastructure, enhancing disease surveillance: Minister

New Delhi: The government is expanding the digital health infrastructure under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, strengthening primary health services through health and wellness centres, Union Minister of State for Health and Ayush Minister, Prataprao Jadhav, said on Monday.

He further stated that “we are also expanding immunization efforts, introducing new vaccines, and making disease surveillance systems more effective.”

Addressing the gathering at an event by the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) here, the minister emphasised the importance of strengthening public health institutions and highlighted the role of NIHFW in building skilled health professionals and supporting national health programmes.

Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), appreciated the institute’s continued contribution to public health research, training, and policy support for the government.

She stated that the institute has played an important role in strengthening the capacity of India’s health workforce and in the effective implementation of national health programmes.

In his address, Dr Sunil Vilasrao Gitte, Director, NIHFW, highlighted the institute’s key achievements over the past year, including advancements in public health training, research initiatives, and collaborations aimed at strengthening the country’s health systems.

During the event, the institute’s annual publications, “Dharna”, the HPPI Journal, and “Prospects of Placement Cell”, were formally released by the dignitaries.

According to the ministry, awards were also presented to outstanding employees, students, and sports achievers in recognition of their dedication and excellence. The celebration also featured cultural performances by students, reflecting the vibrant academic environment of the institute.

“The Annual Day celebration reaffirmed NIHFW’s commitment to advancing public health education, research, and policy support, with the aim of improving healthcare delivery and population health across the country. Dean of the Institute, Prof. V.K. Tiwari, delivered the vote of thanks to all the distinguished guests and attendees,” said the ministry.