India ranks 2nd globally for children living with overweight and obesity

Bengaluru ;The World Obesity Federation, the only global organisation focused exclusively on obesity and a lead partner to global agencies on obesity, including the World Health Organization (WHO), has warned today that the world was set to miss the 2025 global target to halt the rise in childhood obesity. Despite the deadline now being extended to 2030, most countries remain off track, and India is no exception.

According to the World Obesity Atlas 2026, released on World Obesity Day (4 March), 14.921 million children from the age of 5-9 years and more than 26.402 million children from the age of 10-19 in India were overweight or obese in 2025. Estimates suggest that by 2040, 20 million children in India will be living with obesity, and 56 million will be living with overweight and obesity.

The top 10 countries alone account for over 200 million school-age children 5-19 years with high BMI. By the end of 2025, eight countries were projected to have more than 10 million children with high BMI, while China, India, and the United States each had over 10 million children living with obesity. China leads both categories, with 62 million children with high BMI and 33 million with only obesity, followed by India (41 million high BMI; 14 million obesity) and the United States (27 million high BMI; 13 million obesity).

In India, from 2025 to 2040, children aged 5-19 years with disease indicators attributed to high BMI is projected to rise substantially, including BMI-attributed hypertension increasing from 2.99 million to 4.21 million; hyperglycaemia from 1.39 million to 1.91 million; high triglycerides from 4.39 million to 6.07 million; and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) previously known as Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) from 8.39 million to 11.88 million.

At least 120 million school-age children are expected to have early signs of chronic disease such as hypertension and cardiovascular disease due to overweight and obesity by 2040.