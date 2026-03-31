Indian Homeopath Dr. Vikas Singhal and Dr. Samir A. Chaukkar Invited to British Parliament on World Homeopathy Day 2026

Dr. Vikas Singhal is invited to address the House of Lords in the Palace of Westminster (the UK Parliament) on the 10th of April 2026. It is to commemorate the 271 years of the birth of the father of Homeopathy, the great Homeopath Dr. Samuel Hahnemann. Homeopathic doctors, academicians, and Homeopathy experts will attend the event.

Dr. Vikas Singhal is honored with much acclaim in the international arena because of his remarkable achievements. Dr. Singhal is the founder/director of Dr. Singhal Homoeo Clinic (2004) and Homeo Saga Pvt. Ltd. International (2024). His educational qualifications include B.Sc., D.N.H.E., B.H.M.S., & M.Sc. (Microbiology). Dr. Singhal is committed to the cause and practice of Classical Homeopathic medicine and research.

Dr. Singhal’s recent academic contributions include his case-based research on the treatment of Chronic Osteomyelitis, which is a severe infection of the bones. It is caused by the presence of germs in the bones. Dr. Singhal used Classical Homeopathic medicine to treat the patient. His research is based on the immune system, bones, and the treatment of chronic diseases.

Dr. Singhal represents the nation at the global level. His participation is in compliance with the global theme, which is “The Future of Integrative Healthcare – From Competition to Collaboration.”

Accompanying Dr. Singhal on this prestigious platform is his close associate and renowned homeopath, Professor Dr. Samir A. Chaukkar of Mumbai. This will not only add to the Indian presence but also give a boost to the global platform of homeopathy and homeopaths.

Professor Dr. Chaukkar is an internationally acclaimed homeopath with over three decades of experience in clinical practice, teaching, and research. He is a postgraduate in homeopathy and addiction treatment from the UK and Canada. He is a graduate of Mumbai University (1992) and has completed his postgraduation from the UK and Canada. He is a Professor and Dean of YMT Homeopathic Medical College, Mumbai, and has over 15 years of experience in the same role. He is also the Dean of Dr. Batra’s Academy of Alternative Medicine and Education, affiliated to the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences. He is also an international academician and has links with Turkey, Brazil, and other countries.

Professor Dr. Chaukkar is particularly known for his work in the treatment of autism spectrum disorders (ASD), ADHD, allergies, asthma, arthritis, and autoimmune diseases. He has helped improve the quality of life of a number of patients, especially children afflicted with these diseases and disorders. He has also presented his research papers on these topics in the UAE, Brazil, Turkey, Malaysia, Canada, the USA, Australia, and New Zealand. The presence of Dr. Singhal and Professor Dr. Chaukkar at the British Parliament is a matter of pride not only for these two homeopaths but also for India and homeopathy itself.

In addition to this, he is also recognized for his expertise in managing cases of Chronic Osteomyelitis, a complex and challenging condition of the bones that is difficult to treat in conventional systems of medicine. With his years of experience and expertise in classical homeopathy, he is considered to be among a very small group of doctors around the world who are working in this domain of expertise. The responses for his clinic are overwhelming, and he is approached by patients from all over the world, including the United States of America, Canada, and Australia. On an average, he and his team handle over 100 queries every day, especially regarding cases of bone infections. Though not all of them are treatable due to the severity of the condition and its diverse nature, he and his team have been able to offer some relief and improvement in a significant number of cases. The success response rate is around 10-20% for cases of carefully selected patients for homeopathic intervention.

This expertise and knowledge have helped him gain a significant level of recognition around the world and are considered to be some of the major reasons why he is being invited to such a prestigious platform in the British Parliament. The significance of his work is such that not only is he considered a master of classical homeopathy and its application in managing complex and challenging cases of chronic diseases such as infections of the bones, but he is also putting India on the global map regarding the application of homeopathy and its potential for managing such diseases.