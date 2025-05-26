Indian Youths Are “Not Okay”: Mental Health Crisis in India on a Rise

We visit a doctor when we experience something like a fever, stomach pain or any other physical discomfort related to our body, but signs of poor mental health are often unobserved or untreated. Why is that so? There are several reasons like lack of knowledge, the stigma related to mental health and more.

According to reports the mental health crisis among India’s youth is alarming. Young Indians are facing feelings of hopelessness, and a lack of psychological well-being. Pressure to perform, meet expectations and deadlines and constant comparison are just some of the reasons that have led to an alarming rise in youth depression, stress and anxiety, and even suicide. Let’s explore the reasons for this and what can be done to control youth depression in our country.

Why are the Youths in India “Not Okay”?

Lakhs of suicide cases are reported every year in India and a large portion of these involve young people. Many people in our country dismiss lives lost to suicide as mere impulsive acts, but the truth is that they are lives lost to silent suffering, misunderstood emotions, and a lack of timely support.

In the age of endless opportunities, global connectivity, and digital access, one would expect India’s young generation to thrive. Yet, beneath the happy and fun-filled social media profiles and academic successes, lies a dark world of stress and anxiety, youth depression, and a crisis in psychological well-being. So, what really causes stress and anxiety among the youths in India?

1. Parental Pressure - In many Indian households, the parental pressure to excel in everything from education to landing a good job, creates enormous pressure on the child. Young minds find themselves trapped in constant comparison, self-doubt and unwanted pressure.

2. Work-Life Balance – With the ever-growing technology and constant connectivity, many find themselves replying to emails after hours, attending late meetings, or sacrificing rest to meet deadlines making the term “Work-life balance” feel like a myth and not a reality.

3. Social Media and Digital Addiction – Youth today are greatly influenced by what they see on social media. Platforms like Instagram, Facebook and TikTok promote unrealistic lifestyles, creating pressure to look perfect and succeed early. Though social media started off as a space to connect and interact, today it is a place that ignites anxiety, envy, loneliness, self-doubt and unrealistic expectations. Digital addiction is leading to sleep disorders, poor concentration, and increased feelings of loneliness.

Have you ever compared your life with someone else’s life or felt the need to look better watching some random reels? If yes, then it’s time for a social media detox.

Stigma Around Mental Health

We have come a long way in addressing mental health issues with celebrities openly talking about their journey with depression and many platforms promoting mental health issues. But did you know that even today a majority of people lack knowledge about this issue and also the stigma around mental health remains deeply rooted in Indian society? Mental illnesses are still seen as a sign of weakness or taboo. People dismiss mental health struggles by saying things like “they are just cooking up stories to gain attention”. Imagine if that’s the attitude people would show, then how would the youth feel free to express their feelings? This would make it harder for those suffering to seek help and support.

It is high time that this mindset must change. Just like we visit a doctor for physical ailments, seeking therapy and counselling should be seen as a courageous and necessary step toward healing.

What Can Be Done?

Strong mental health support systems are essential. This includes professional counselling services, peer support groups, empathetic educators, and trained HR professionals. However, accessibility remains a major hurdle in India, especially in rural areas. Creating Mental Health Awareness campaigns are necessary to educate as many people as possible.

Empowering the youth with tools and apps to cope, express, and heal is an integral part of mental health awareness. Schools should teach emotional resilience, mindfulness, and stress management as part of the curriculum. Just like physical fitness, mental fitness needs to be nurtured early on.

It is important for people to know that Therapy is not a taboo. Whether you’re navigating a breakup, career confusion, or a deeper mental health challenge, therapy and counselling provide a safe space to unpack your thoughts. And the best part is, online platforms are making therapy more affordable and private.

If you or someone you know is struggling, don’t wait. Reach out. Whether it’s a trusted friend, a family member, or a mental health professional, talking about it is the first step to healing.