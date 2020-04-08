Is Coronavirus Treatment An Expensive Affair In Private Hospitals?

It is all about Coronavirus… Be it websites, newspapers or any news channel, this virus has made the rest of the news to stay away by staying in highlights with its contagious symptoms.

As of now, Corona patients are being treated by Government hospitals. But as the positive cases are increasing, the Government has permitted all the private hospitals to treat the Corona patients. It is not an easy task to create a Corona treatment aura in a private hospital. Every patient needs a separate room and that too completely isolated. It should have all the facilities and even the nurses should be completely masked and don life jackets to treat the patients.

Although many private hospitals own hundreds of rooms, the Corona treatment method should be a unique set-up. Even doctors and nurses along with health workers should be specially trained and then only they are allowed to treat the patients. Even special ICU's also should be made to make the patients specially treated if the case gets worsen. Although the Government issued a special rules format for all the hospitals regarding Corona, we need to see whether all the hospitals will follow these rules or not.

One more thing which is making the patients worry is the expensive treatment. According to sources, here are the details of the costly gear treatments in private hospitals… Have a look!

One Day…

• General ward – Rs 4,000

• ICU – Rs 6-7,000

For 10 Days:

• General Ward: Rs 1,10000

• ICU: Almost 2 Lakhs

For 15 Days:

General Ward: Rs 1,52,000

ICU: Almost 3-4 Lakhs

As Corona treatment will go on for 14 days for normal patients but a few serious cases need 20 days isolation thus the private hospital treatment is an expensive affair for a common man as of now.

As hospitals also need to pay separately for all the health workers and doctors, they are posting these billings. For a separate ICU, they need to spend 20,000 and for the staff, they need to give away 50,000 per day. No need to mention about the medicines and equipment.

On the whole, the Coronavirus has completely changed one's life and made all of us sit at home.