Is Hair Loss in Your Genes? Understanding Hereditary Hair Loss

How It Affects Men and Women:

Hereditary hair loss is a genetic condition inherited from one or both sides of your family. It happens when hair follicles become sensitive to DHT hormones, causing them to shrink over time. As the follicles shrink, the hair becomes thinner and weaker, eventually stopping growing altogether.

Fact: 40% of people delay hair loss treatment until it’s severe, say Dr. Batra’s® experts. Don’t wait—start your journey now

Does hair loss run in your family? It may have a genetic link if it reminds you of a parent, grandparent, or sibling. Hereditary hair loss is very common and affects up to 80% of men and 50% of women by middle age, according to a study by the National Library of Medicine. Hereditary hair loss, or androgenetic alopecia, may seem irreversible, but recent advancements in the hair care industry offer a new ray of hope. Innovative treatments, such as Dr Batra's® XOGEN, effectively addresses and treat your hereditary hair loss. With the proper care and cutting-edge treatments, you no longer have to accept hair loss as your fate.

Women: Tend to experience overall thinning, especially at the crown, while their frontal hairline often remains intact.

Did You Know? In some cases, genetic hair loss can start as early as your 20s! Don’t wait for it to progress—act at the first signs to preserve your hair.

Signs You May Be Experiencing Hereditary Hair Loss

Genetic hair loss often progresses slowly, making it difficult to notice initially. Here are some signs to watch for:

Thinning hair at the crown or temples

A receding hairline that gets worse over time

Widening part, especially in women

Common Myths About Hereditary Hair Loss

The following are some common misconceptions about genetic hair loss:

Myth Truth Hair loss only comes from your father’s side. Hair loss genes can be inherited from either your mother or your father—or both. Washing your hair too often causes hair loss. Washing your hair helps maintain scalp health. However, harsh shampoos can weaken strands, but they don’t affect genetic hair loss. Genetic hair loss is permanent and untreatable. Recent advanced treatments can slow the progression of hair loss and even promote regrowth. Conventional treatments work as well as XOGEN for genetic hair loss XOGEN treatment offers a more advanced and effective solution for genetic hair loss as it is an internationally renowned treatment, which can heal naturally, is side-effect free, and results are visible in just six sessions.

Why Early Intervention is Critical?

One of the biggest mistakes people make is waiting until they have lost significant amounts of hair before seeking help. Hereditary hair loss worsens, but early intervention can slow its progression.

Here's Why You Should Act Now:

Preserve existing hair: Treatments are most effective when hair follicles are still alive.

Treatments are most effective when hair follicles are still alive. Boost regrowth: The sooner you start, the better your chances of reactivating weak hair follicles.

The sooner you start, the better your chances of reactivating weak hair follicles. Restore your confidence: Addressing hair loss early can help you regain self-esteem and prevent hair anxiety.

Taking proactive steps helps in managing hair loss and ensures optimal results from advanced hair fall treatment designed to target the root causes effectively. One such revolutionary treatment is Dr Batra's® XOGEN.

Dr Batra's® XOGEN: World’s Best Hereditary Hair Loss Treatment

Hereditary hair loss is one of the most common yet challenging conditions to treat, affecting both men and women. Dr Batra's® XOGEN Hair Treatment offers a revolutionary treatment specifically designed to address this issue at its root.

By combining advanced Korean mRNA technology with 1,470 growth factors, XOGEN delivers the best, fastest, and safest treatment for hereditary hair loss and other hair fall concerns.

What makes Dr Batra's® XOGEN the top choice for hair regrowth?