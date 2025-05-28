Mahina report uncovers invisible mental burden of menstruation among urban Indian women

Bengaluru – A new report released by Mahina, titled Beyond Blood: The Unseen Burden of Every Cycle Mental Load Report 2025, sheds light on the emotional, physical, and logistical challenges faced by urban Indian women during menstruation. Drawing on data from 1,302 respondents between the ages of 18 and 45 across eight metropolitan cities, the report moves beyond discussions about menstrual hygiene products to highlight the deeper, often overlooked toll that menstruation takes on women's mental and emotional well-being.

The study reveals that for most menstruators, periods are not just a biological occurrence but a source of recurring emotional strain and disruption. An overwhelming 97% of participants said they alter their routines during their cycle, while three in four experience almost a week of disruption each month. Many respondents also highlighted the social pressures to suffer in silence—two-thirds reported that even in close relationships, men expect them to manage their periods quietly. Alarmingly, 62% said they act as if nothing is wrong in professional or public settings, and nearly half reported feeling excluded by family members during their periods.

The report traces these patterns back to early adolescence, showing how the mental burden starts young. Over three-fourths of the participants reported experiencing this mental strain between the ages of 8 and 14. Most learned about menstruation from their mothers, yet only 14% felt positive when they got their first period. Feelings of anxiety, confusion, and fear were common—52% felt anxious, 46% confused, and 43% scared.

Physical symptoms were equally prevalent. Half of the menstruators experienced cramps during every cycle, while one in three reported persistent fatigue. Bloating and general discomfort affected one in four women, and only 4% claimed they experienced no physical symptoms. Despite this, 73% admitted that the impact of these symptoms is greater than they let on. Many also reported emotional changes during PMS, with 64% saying they don’t feel like themselves and 58% dreading their periods for their unpredictability.

To cope with these challenges, most menstruators have developed extensive adaptations and hacks. Around 72% use extra protection during their period, and a similar proportion reported layering or switching between multiple products depending on time and activity. Discomfort with existing products remains high—75% said they found them ill-fitting or inflexible, and 60% suffered from skin irritation. Concerns about leakage were widespread, with 76% still experiencing leaks despite taking precautions. This anxiety disrupted sleep for many, with nearly 40% waking mid-sleep to check or change products.

The report also highlighted how periods interfere with daily life. Over half the respondents had to change their menstrual products every 4–6 hours, causing routine disruptions. Nearly three-quarters found it frustrating to change products outside their homes, while a third said they limited social interaction during menstruation. Two in five avoided exercise entirely, and 35% adjusted their work meetings or workload.

Self-surveillance and emotional labor were common themes throughout the findings. A staggering 97% of participants said they made regular adjustments during their period, with only 3% reporting no changes. Two-thirds said they blamed themselves, rather than the product, when leaks occurred. Discovering suitable products was described as a time-consuming and trial-based process by 64% of the respondents.

In terms of future preferences, 56% of women expressed a desire for more comfortable and flexible period care options. Half wanted leak-proof products for heavy-flow days, while 48% prioritized skin-friendly materials. Many participants also wished for reduced PMS symptoms, shorter durations, and lighter flows. A quarter of those surveyed said they would choose to skip their period altogether if they had the option.

Encouragingly, cultural shifts and community support are also taking shape. Nearly three-fourths of menstruators reported carrying products not just for themselves but for others as well. A growing number are using tracking apps or mindfulness tools, and 32% are advocating for menstrual health in their communities. More than half believe periods should be discussed openly, though stigmas persist—five in ten still view menstrual blood as impure, and 55% hold the belief that a period should last exactly five days.

Mahina’s report ultimately calls for a shift in the way society views menstruation—from a problem to be managed to a lived experience that demands empathy, innovation, and systemic support. The real burden, the report concludes, isn’t just the physical act of menstruation, but the societal expectation that women quietly endure it. By acknowledging this invisible labor, there is a clear path toward developing better products, stronger support systems, and a more inclusive culture for menstruators everywhere.