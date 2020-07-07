Marichyasana: Malaika Arora Is Back With Her 'Move Of The Week'

Bollywood's fitness freak and glam doll Malaika Arora is back with her 'Move Of The Week'. We all know that Malaika is creating awareness and encouraging her fans to stay fit by dropping out a few yoga poses on her Instagram page…

Off late, she is back with one more ace yoga asana 'Marichyasana' which not only sheds those extra kilos but also boosts your mood with all the positive energy… Malaika nailed it perfectly and also doled out the step-by-step procedure on how to go with this tricky yoga pose.

In this pic, Malaika is seen perfectly doing her yoga asana just like a pro… She looked calm and confident while doing it and made us know how to stay fit amidst the Covid-19 crisis. Malaika also stated 'Marichyasana' as the 'Move Of The Week' and doled out its benefits too.

One needs to follow this step-by-step procedure… Have a look!

1. First, still with your back straight, legs straightened out in front of you. Bend your left knee and place the foot flat on the floor, near your inner right thigh.

2. Twist your torso to the right and press your left shoulder against the inside of your left knee. Then exhale and face forward.

3. Extend your left & rotate it inward. As you reach the left arm forward, lengthen your chest & push the left shin into the armpit. Exhale and take the left arm outside of the leg.

4. Exhale and take your right hand behind your back and if possible, hold your right wrist with your left hand. Exhale, extend your torso ahead keeping your back long. Be careful not to hunch your back.

5. Hold for 30 seconds and repeat on the other side.

So guys, follow this method and nail this 'Marichyasana' just like our dear Malaika to own a healthy and toned body…