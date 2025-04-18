Meet three celebrity entrepreneurs who are transforming fitness, nutrition and grooming

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that regular physical activity offers both physical and mental health benefits. It also warns that physical inactivity and sedentary lifestyles are fuelling the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and straining healthcare systems.

In recent years, the concept of health has changed, with holistic well-being gaining prominence. Fitness is no longer just about exercise alone, it is now closely linked to mindful grooming, self-care and overall well-being, all of which contribute to a better quality of life.

When fitness, nutrition, and self-care come together, they create a powerful formula for a confident and well-rounded lifestyle and some industry experts are reshaping these fields through their entrepreneurial vision and expertise. Here, we highlight three such experts who are driving change in these areas with thriving business models.

Celebrity hair designer Darshan Yewalekar: The Power of Grooming and Self-Care

In today’s competitive world, grooming is no longer just about appearance. It enhances the aura of professionalism and makes a statement about a person's personality in the world at large. According to Grand View Research, India’s men’s grooming market alone generated a revenue of US$13,007.6 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$25,893.2 million by 2030. Among its key segments, hair design has gained considerable attention, driven by the belief that a well-crafted hairstyle can reflect individuality.

The entertainment industry's growing emphasis on hair design is central to the success of Darshan Yewalekar, renowned for creating iconic looks for various blockbusters as well as celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar. His vision of hair design as an art that empowers individuals to embrace their identity has also led to the rise of his immensely successful initiative, D Barbershop. More than just a styling destination, it serves as a confidence booster for clients while also nurturing the next generation of barbers. Most importantly, it equates grooming with self-care. As D Barbershop redefines barbering and prepares to expand to more cities, it is also poised to elevate the concept of grooming for both men and women.

Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala: Strength Through Fitness

A trailblazer in the fitness industry for over three decades, Yasmin Karachiwala is more than an instructor, she is a driving force behind the healthier lifestyle of some of the biggest stars. She introduced Pilates to India and went on to train celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. As India’s first BASI-certified Pilates instructor, she has co-authored a book on the discipline and earned awards such as ‘Best Fitness Instructor’ at the Vogue Fashion Awards 2013 and ‘Fitness Innovator of the Year 2019’ by Jaslok Hospital.

Her approach integrates strength training, mobility exercises and flexibility routines to create a comprehensive fitness regimen. Emphasising the importance of making workouts engaging and personalised, ensuring long-term commitment, she believes that the key to lasting fitness is enjoyment, transforming exercise into an empowering, sustainable habit.

Holistic wellness coach Luke Coutinho: Healing Through Nutrition

Indian entrepreneur, author, and lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho specializes in nutritional science and alternative medicine. He is the co-founder of Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems Private Ltd and YouCareLifestyle.com.

He views food as a powerful tool for natural healing, influencing energy, immunity, and emotional well-being. Advocating a holistic approach to nourishment, he emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and mindful eating. His books, including ‘Eat Smart, Move More, Sleep Right,’ ‘The Great Indian Diet,’ and ‘The Modern Gurukul,’ reflect his philosophy. Through his team, he develops personalised wellness plans tailored to individual lifestyles, health conditions and nutritional needs.