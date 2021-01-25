'Menstrual hygiene is one of the most important areas for our country to focus on'

Bengaluru: Ethereal beauty Manushi Chhillar is an ardent advocate for menstrual hygiene among girls and women in India and on National Girl Child Day, the Prithviraj actress discloses her roadmap for her social organisation Project Shakti which is tirelessly working towards this cause for over three years.

The gorgeous Bollywood debutant reveals, "Menstrual hygiene still remains one of the most important areas for our country to focus on. I'm pleased to inform that Project Shakti is constantly looking to expand its reach across the country and now Sunderbans have been added to the plan, along with a constant outreach in East and North East India."

She adds, "We now are educating and bringing awareness about period and menstrual hygiene to young girls and women across the country and I couldn't be more happier. We recently did an awareness drive in Sunderbans and distributed sanitary pads."

Manushi also speaks about the awareness drives that are happening across the country and says despite her big debut in 2021, she will ensure that she carves out time to step up the efforts on this issue.

The 23- year- old gorgeous heroine says, "We are doing awareness drives with women across the country to tell them about the need for hygiene, ensuring supply of our 100 percent compostable sanitary pads where women of the community are trained to work at the production units. Post our drive, close to 5000 girls and women were provided with sanitary pads free of cost."

Manushi says she has dedicated her life to this important cause. She says, "I'm dedicated to spend my life in bringing as much awareness to this very important issue because it impacts so many women of our country. We have to educate the future generations of our country about sanitation and a sustainable lifestyle."

Manushi says girls and women need to be told why they should move to using eco-friendly sanitary pads. She says, "Another factor why we engage with these women is due to the spike in the ecological imbalance and environmental pollution which is being caused by numerous reasons.

Our eco-friendly and completely compostable sanitary pads will not add to the piling, untreatable waste and harm the environment. We will have to empower young girls with knowledge, only then can they use this information for their own health, rights and self-reliance and lead a more sustainable lifestyle."