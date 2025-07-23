More working women opt for egg freezing to take control of fertility timelines

Bengaluru Once seen as rare in India, egg freezing is steadily becoming a conscious choice for many career-focused women in metro cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. Ahead of World IVF Day, Dr. Vidya V Bhat, Medical Director at Radhakrishna Multispeciality Hospital & IVF Center, said that enquiries for elective egg freezing have jumped by nearly 25% over the last five years.

“More women are now deciding to freeze their eggs purely by choice, not because of any immediate medical need,” said Dr. Bhat, who is a leading Obstetrician, Gynaecologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon and IVF Specialist. “The main reasons are career aspirations, late marriage, or simply waiting to find the right partner. In our hospital alone, consultations have nearly doubled.”

Egg freezing involves retrieving a woman’s eggs, using a process called vitrification to freeze them, and storing them safely for future use. This lets women delay motherhood without compromising their fertility window.

Dr. Bhat stressed that timing is vital: “Ideally, we suggest freezing eggs in the late 20s or early 30s when egg quality is better. Doing it before 35 offers the best chance of a successful pregnancy later. After 35, both egg quality and quantity decline faster, and while freezing is still possible, the success rate drops.”

She explained that while IVF technology has advanced, egg freezing is not a guaranteed plan. “It boosts your chances but doesn’t promise a baby. Not all frozen eggs survive thawing, and not every cycle succeeds. For women who freeze eggs before 35, the live birth chance per cycle can be 40–60%.”

Importantly, social attitudes are evolving too. “Earlier there was stigma — people asked why a woman wasn’t settling down. Today, families and even husbands see it as a wise, responsible step,” Dr. Bhat said. However, she cautioned that myths persist, especially the belief that freezing eggs is an absolute safety net. “It gives more options, but women must know it’s not foolproof.”

As awareness grows and costs reduce, Dr. Bhat believes egg freezing will soon become accessible to more women wanting to plan motherhood on their own terms.